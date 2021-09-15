how-to-buy-installments-on-shopee

Shopee (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the largest e-commerce platforms that stands out for the huge amount of products, from sellers around the world. Therefore, it is natural to expect the company to provide more than one form of payment, facilitating purchases from different consumer profiles.

How to shop at Shopee on mobile

How to use a discount coupon on Shopee

How to create a shop on Shopee

Among the payment options available are: bank slip, credit card and Caixa’s virtual debit card. If you are buying a product and opting for a credit card, Shopee allows you to pay the final amount in up to six installments without interest. And that’s what we’re going to teach in this article, whether on your cell phone or desktop browser.

Before, it’s worth remembering: Shopee only releases credit card installments for purchases over R$ . In addition, each installment must have a minimum value of R$ 5. Therefore, keep an eye on the payment terms to check if they meet these requirements. In the payment options by bank slip or Caixa debit card, installment payment is not available.