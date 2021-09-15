battlefield-2042-is-postponed

Battlefield 3000
- has been delayed by almost a month and now hits computers and consoles in 22 November. Previously, the FPS was scheduled to arrive in 22 October.
DICE through the game’s official Twitter profile and Electronic Arts have reported that the release date change is due to the challenges of developing a game during the covid pandemic-19.
In the report, signed by the lead developer Oskar Gabrielson, news is promised about the open beta, which is scheduled to take place in September. Testing information will be revealed at the end of the month, indicating that the beta may also be delayed.
The new FPS of the popular EA franchise promises to be one of the most ambitious. With great maps, many vehicles and modes for up to 100 players, Battlefield 2042 will be set in a dystopian future in which the United States and Russia fight over natural resources.
Battlefield 2042 will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.
