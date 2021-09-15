huawei-patent-shows-super-foldable-quad-screen-cell-phone

Expecting to put its first folding cell phone on the market next to the Galaxy Fold in 2019 — Mate X — Huawei saw its plans delayed after sanctions imposed by the United States. Thus, its launch was delayed a few months and its availability was restricted to certain markets.

Already with new generations, the Huawei Mate X has been gaining refinements, and in the future your family will be able to include an even more flexible model . That’s because a patent indicates that Huawei wants to go beyond design with support for a single folding point, creating a product with four screen segments.

A foldable ultra-ultrawide

And well, how could this be possible? According to the patent, in its compressed form the folding cell phone would have a screen positioned beside the triple camera module, and on the back, a display segment occupying the entire surface. Instead of just opening to reveal an inner screen, even these outer segments have their own bending mechanism to join the inner panel.

