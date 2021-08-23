vikram rathour can be india next coach: vikram rathour can be next coach of team india

New Delhi

Indian team’s batting coach Vikram Rathod can become the next head coach of the team. Sources close to the BCCI said that Rathod is a strong contender to succeed Ravi Shastri. Shastri’s tenure ends after the T20 World Cup to be held in Dubai this year. Rathod is currently in England with the team.

Senior journalist Vijay Lokpally has tweeted that Rathod is the strongest contender to become the head coach. Meanwhile, some more names are also coming out but Rathod’s upper hand is being said to be the heaviest. Rathod has a very close relationship with the current head coach Ravi Shastri and also has a strong relationship with captain Virat Kohli.

Rathod has been the batting coach of Team India for some time now. It was during his tenure that India won the Test series in Australia. Batsmen like Rishab Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also worked with Rathod to hone their skills.

In England too, Rathod has been working closely with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The way these two batsmen got out in the series, after that Rathod is working on their technique.

Rathod represented the Indian team in the year 1996-97. He played six Tests and seven ODIs for India. Rathod’s international career may have been short but he continued to score runs in domestic cricket. He scored 11473 runs in 146 matches at an average of 49.66. On the other hand, when it comes to List A career, he scored close to 3000 runs in 99 matches.