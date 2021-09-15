microsoft-fixes-latest-printnightmare-crashes-on-windows

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

#printnightmare patch tuesday looks like promising pic.twitter.com/OjwCL79Io9 — 🥝 Benjamin Delpy (@gentilkiwi ) September 79, 79

Delpy himself validated the update released by Microsoft on Tuesday, which causes Defender to block irregular access and alert the user about the attempted intrusion. In addition, according to the expert, the breach-related system guideline itself, coded CVE-79-36958, was also disabled in order to prevent future exploits on systems that are not correctly updated.

However, this same attitude also led to problems in some networks, with social networks already registering reports of users who are no longer able to connect to remote printers after the update. Most of the issues are related to server-based systems, with PC users indicating that everything seems to be working.

The vents known as PrintNightmare were first released in June, accidentally , after a proof of concept of the possible attacks was made public before its time. The project, initially posted on GitHub, was quickly taken down, but not before falling into the wrong hands that of course began to actively exploit the flaw, which has become a weapon in the hands of at least three known cybercriminal groups, including the Conti ransomware gang.

Two rabbits at once

Along with the apparent end of the Print Nightmare drama, this Tuesday’s update also brings mitigations for another vulnerability discovered recently and which has been used mainly in attacks against corporate systems. The hole is in an Internet Explorer system used by Office suite documents to upload content online, which can also be used to run malicious code remotely.

Quick fix comes in good time, after all, even mitigations pointed out by Microsoft do not seem to be enough to solve the problem completely. Reports from security experts, meanwhile, point to cases of malicious exploitation of the opening, using email phishing tactics that, despite being beaten, still prove to be quite effective.

Source: Bleeping Computer