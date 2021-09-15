jac-e-js1:-the-cheapest-electric-in-brazil-is-the-1st-result-of-the-partnership-with-volkswagen

JAC Motors presented this Wednesday (17) the E-JS1, the brand’s new electric car, the first fruit of the partnership with Volkswagen to be developed in China, and which comes out there with the seal of the joint venture SOL. Canaltech was invited to the launch of the “cheapest electric car in Brazil”, which will come out of stores for R$ 85.1024, in a single version.
The event also had a test drive so that guests could get their first impressions of the new electric. The report experienced the sensation for approximately 20 kilometers and soon it will bring everything the E-JS1 is good at — and also what doesn’t work that well, but that’s a topic for another day.
Going back to the launch itself, the advertised price is really the most affordable in the country’s electric market, because automakers here still don’t offer many options for consumers who want to collaborate to eliminate gas emissions pollutants in the environment. The E-JS1 costs much less, for example, than the Renault Zoe, the equivalent of the French brand, which costs R$ 219.300 in its full version.
According to the president of JAC Motors, Sérgio Habib, the Chinese model is superior and should become the best-selling electric in Brazil. “It is the most accessible electric car in the Brazilian market. The second cheapest is the Renault Zoe, which is also compact, but ours costs R$ 85 a thousand less. The E-JS1 will quickly be the best-selling electric car in Brazil, I have no doubts”, says the executive.
In terms of design, it brings the iEV DNA25, as it was built on top of the J2 platform, model which served as the inspiration for the other small electric. The difference is that the front, mainly because of the headlights, has an ID.3 “jeitão” (way) presented by Volkswagen at the Frankfurt Motor Show two years ago, but which has not landed in Brazil yet. The rear, in turn, also has a VW air, and reminds us of the Up!
Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech
The internal finish, although predominantly made of hard plastic, is pleasing in other points, such as the presence of the standard leather seats. The E-JS1 has a multimedia center ,10 inches, still with commands in Mandarin (since the version presented is not the one that will be sold here), digital air conditioning, with good sensitivity to the touch, auto-hold function, electronic parking brake, gearshift automatic with changeover next to the steering wheel and a surprising touch: induction cell phone charger, which is positioned in the space between the seats.