jac-e-js1:-the-cheapest-electric-in-brazil-is-the-1st-result-of-the-partnership-with-volkswagen

JAC Motors presented this Wednesday (17) the E-JS1, the brand’s new electric car, the first fruit of the partnership with Volkswagen to be developed in China, and which comes out there with the seal of the joint venture SOL. Canaltech was invited to the launch of the “cheapest electric car in Brazil”, which will come out of stores for R$ 85.1024, in a single version.

Is Brazil ready for electric cars?

Cars electrics in Brazil 1024: see 5 models

Guide: what you need to know before buying an electric car

The event also had a test drive so that guests could get their first impressions of the new electric. The report experienced the sensation for approximately 20 kilometers and soon it will bring everything the E-JS1 is good at — and also what doesn’t work that well, but that’s a topic for another day.

Going back to the launch itself, the advertised price is really the most affordable in the country’s electric market, because automakers here still don’t offer many options for consumers who want to collaborate to eliminate gas emissions pollutants in the environment. The E-JS1 costs much less, for example, than the Renault Zoe, the equivalent of the French brand, which costs R$ 219.300 in its full version.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!

According to the president of JAC Motors, Sérgio Habib, the Chinese model is superior and should become the best-selling electric in Brazil. “It is the most accessible electric car in the Brazilian market. The second cheapest is the Renault Zoe, which is also compact, but ours costs R$ 85 a thousand less. The E-JS1 will quickly be the best-selling electric car in Brazil, I have no doubts”, says the executive.

Motorization and autonomy Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech Much of the confidence of Habib in seeing E-JS1 sales take off in the country is in the engine/autonomy combo. According to the executive, the compact will please both the user who wants to be ecologically correct and abandon combustion vehicles and those who simply think about saving money, as gasoline is becoming more and more expensive. “We sell one to a customer who lives in Atibaia and he will save R$3,000 per month in gasoline alone. The E-JS1 has 219 kilometers of autonomy. This means that you will spend 6 reais of energy to run 100 kilometers. It would be the equivalent of having a car that could do 100 kilometers with a liter of gasoline. For those who run a thousand kilometers per month, they will spend a maximum of R$ 62. It’s very little”, he explains. Volvo confirms the arrival of two more electric cars in Brazil The battery, heart of the electric car, is from 45, 2 kWh and made of lithium iron phosphate, unlike those found in other lithium ion models. JAC’s proposal was to make them more resistant to temperature variations, with the promise of withstanding both extreme cold and heat without loss. According to information from the assembler, in the event of an emergency, it is possible to charge between 20% and 85% in just over an hour at charging stations. At home, however, it will take a little more patience: 10 hours of it, to be exact. The motorization of the cheapest tram in Brazil offers the driver 54 kW, equivalent to 70 cv, apparently enough to push his 1.180 kg through the streets and avenues of the country. The little E-JS1 carried with it the characteristic DNA of electric cars that surprises many first-time pilots: the torque of 17, 3 kgfm. For comparison purposes, Volkswagen’s Up TSI, for example, had 20 kgfm of torque and has always been praised. Despite having good torque and satisfactory autonomy, the E-JS1 “born” to be an urban car. Words from the president of JAC Motors himself. “This is not a road car. There’s a lot of travel on the accelerator, and it’s no use stepping because it limits you to 149 (km/h)”, he admits. According to the executive, the best way to drive the electric compact or any other model of the line on the road is to avoid the famous “lead foot”, that is, to avoid accelerating hard. Habib confirmed that the E-JS4 went from São Paulo to Curitiba with a single charge, but jokes: “Put a raw egg under the pedal. stepped a lot , broke the egg, will not arrive. It’s no use.” Design and accessories Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

In terms of design, it brings the iEV DNA25, as it was built on top of the J2 platform, model which served as the inspiration for the other small electric. The difference is that the front, mainly because of the headlights, has an ID.3 “jeitão” (way) presented by Volkswagen at the Frankfurt Motor Show two years ago, but which has not landed in Brazil yet. The rear, in turn, also has a VW air, and reminds us of the Up!

Photo: Paulo Amaral/Canaltech

The internal finish, although predominantly made of hard plastic, is pleasing in other points, such as the presence of the standard leather seats. The E-JS1 has a multimedia center ,10 inches, still with commands in Mandarin (since the version presented is not the one that will be sold here), digital air conditioning, with good sensitivity to the touch, auto-hold function, electronic parking brake, gearshift automatic with changeover next to the steering wheel and a surprising touch: induction cell phone charger, which is positioned in the space between the seats.