dressing-created-from-turmeric-protects-against-bacteria-and-inflammation

Scientists in the city of São Carlos, in São Paulo, have just published the results of studies on the creation of a new skin dressing. The project consists of a cutaneous and multifunctional material for wounds, developed through nanotechnology and biotechnology.

To arrive at the result, the researchers combined biodegradable materials with curcumin, a substance removed turmeric which has medicinal properties, bactericidal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.

Scientists explain that the application of curcumin is limited because it has low solubility and by easily degrading when in contact with light. So, to combat these obstacles, a nanomaterial was created, produced based on bilayer polymeric membranes, which have electrospinned fibers of polylactic acid, and natural rubber.

