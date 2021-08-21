asteroid 2016 aj193: Asteroid Near Earth Bigger Than Burj Khalifa , NASA News

Washington

Asteroid larger than Burj Khalifa is moving towards the Earth at a speed of 94,000 km per hour. According to the US space agency NASA, this asteroid will pass very close to the Earth today. This asteroid, which has been declared potentially dangerous for Earth, is actually a group of 1000 rocks. NASA has named this asteroid 2016 AJ193.

Speed ​​is 94,208 kmph

NASA said that “2016 AJ193 asteroid is traveling in space at a speed of 94,208 kilometers per hour. At this speed this asteroid is likely to pass within a radius of 3427903 km of Earth. NASA has named it as Near-Earth Asteroid. This asteroid has reached very close to the Earth this time in the last 65 years.

There is no danger to the earth from asteroids

Predicting the orbital track of this asteroid, the US space agency said that it does not pose any threat to the Earth. However, this asteroid will not be visible to the naked eye from Earth. Astronomers will be able to detect it using telescopes for their study and research. 2016 AJ193 is approximately 1.4 km wide and 4,500 ft in diameter. The asteroid is so massive that it is 1.5 times the size of Burj Khalifa and 4.5 times the size of the Eiffel Tower.

American telescope had detected

In January 2016, it was first observed by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS) facility. It is part of the Haleakala Observatory of Hawaii in the US. According to scientists, 2016 AJ193 orbits the Sun and while traveling towards the Earth’s orbit it goes in the direction of Jupiter.

What are Asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that revolve around the Sun like a planet, but they are much smaller than planets in size. Most of the asteroids in our solar system are found in the asteroid belt in the orbit of Mars and Jupiter. Apart from this, they keep moving in the orbit of other planets and revolve around the sun along with the planet. About 4.5 billion years ago, when our Solar System was formed, such clouds of gas and dust that could not take the shape of a planet and were left behind, were transformed into these rocks i.e. asteroids. This is the reason that their shape is also not round like the planets. No two asteroids are alike.

NASA has placed it in the category of dangerous asteroid. This asteroid is the third of 5 to come in recent times. It is estimated that this asteroid could be the size of the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai. These days, NASA is keeping an eye on two thousand asteroids which can become a threat to the Earth. If a high-speed space object is likely to come closer than 46.5 million miles from Earth, then space organizations consider it dangerous. NASA’s Sentry system already monitors such threats. In this, for the coming 100 years, there are currently 22 such asteroids which have the slightest chance of hitting the Earth.

How Much Damage to Earth by Asteroids?

As soon as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, celestial rocks or asteroids break up and burn up and are sometimes visible from Earth in the form of meteorites. If they are too large, they can damage the earth, but small pieces do not pose much danger. At the same time, usually they fall into the oceans because water is present on most of the earth.

Several missions continue to study asteroids

Apart from the European Space Agency, NASA is monitoring the activities of asteroids in space with agencies from many other countries. Many international missions are also going on to understand them better. One of these is the European Space Agency’s Hera mission, which will study two asteroids.