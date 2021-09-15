are-chatbots-and-virtual-assistants-the-same?-see-the-main-questions

Until recently, we didn’t talk much with robots outside of science fiction. At most we exchanged an idea with the message from the telephone answering machine. Then Silicon Valley companies started to popularize something that had been tested in universities a few decades ago: chatbots, or text chat robots. They found little and went further, putting virtual assistants on our cell phones, an evolution of the first concept. Result: every company today wants one of these for their customer service.

According to Acquire, about 1.4 billion people already speak with chatbots in messaging apps, while 70 millions of people use Google Assistant. But there is still a lot of confusion about what these two inventions of postmodern life are. We explain below the two concepts and how they, if well used, can improve the relationship both for companies and for a good part of the public, helping to save time and making a good impression on companies.

What is a chatbot? First of all, it is worth telling the layman that a chatbot is not a metal robot like the movies or Boston Dynamics. It is basically software programmed to conduct an online conversation via text messages. That is, it only exists digitally and does not have a physical body. Some of the first prototypes of chatbots were tested in the years 70 and 60, such as Eliza and Parry, created respectively at MIT and Stanford University, in the USA. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

How does he do it? The simplest types of chatbot are programmed with some guidelines and a library of phrases. All of this will be used to react to general keywords entered by human users. An example: if I ask a store bot how to get a boleto duplicate, it might recognize the term “boleto duplicate” and return a standard response, such as “To get your boleto, click here” followed by a link which will download the document.

As you have noticed, a chatbot can be very useful for automating customer service, as it is programmed to meet many of the most common demands of consumers. Many of them are created to work in popular apps and programs, such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, but they can also work in their own apps or web interfaces, such as those text boxes that appear “talking” to us when we visit a bank website or shopping.

What is a virtual assistant?

It’s basically a supercharged version chatbot, although there is controversy — we’ll talk about that below. If you’ve used Siri on iPhone or Google Assistant on Android phones, you’ve come across a virtual assistant. Like chatbots, they can chat via text, but they do more: they also recognize our spoken language and may or may not respond via voice, using pre-recorded phonemes that are reassembled by the program according to the response.

They have a greater focus of action and, therefore, their libraries of responses and interactions are usually much broader, in addition to eventually meeting user requests with internet searches, linking to other applications and even control objects in our house connected to the residential Wi-Fi.

Virtual assistants are not restricted to cell phones: they can work on computers, speakers with built-in microphone, TVs and other devices. Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant even run on several compatible appliances.