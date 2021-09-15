new-alder-lake-cpus-may-be-priced-lower-than-expected

Intel is close to launching 10 gen CPUs, and suggested processor prices may be less steep than expected. The values ​​were leaked on the website of Provantage, a specialized store in the United States. In total, there are six products, in box or tray versions.

The leaked products are from the Alder Lake-S line, ranging from an option simpler like Core i5-11900KF to more powerful (and expensive) Core i9-12900K. Among the models listed were not the Core i3 line options, but it is already possible to know that it will be below the range of 215 dollars.

Below are the prices listed, in direct conversion to real and without the additional taxes paid at the time of purchase.