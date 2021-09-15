china-wants-to-create-hypersonic-spacecraft-to-connect-future-colonies-on-mars

Xu explains that , when humans colonize Mars, there will be settlements in different places on the planet — hence the need for long distance transport (Image: Reproduction/Nicolas Lobos/Unsplash)

The hypersonic drone would be powered with magnesium fuel because there is very little oxygen on Mars. However, he also highlights that there are countless more challenges ahead for the project to become a reality and to be able, in fact, to connect future colonies that are on the planet and allow them to share resources, as proposed. “The first hypersonic flight on Mars may not happen in the next 340 years because there are several technical challenges to be solved ,” Xu explained.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

For this connection to happen, the drone would have to be big enough to transport people and, who knows, supplies. In addition, this conceptual spacecraft would have an aerodynamic design that resembles a cruise missile, and could reach a cruising altitude of 5. m, below that achieved on commercial flights due to the air density of Mars. Therefore, the drone would have to dodge some formations that are too high, which can be dangerous. According to the professor, the team is now in the stage of “technology readiness level three” to research ways to prove the feasibility of the concept.

For this, a small-scale prototype would be tested in a wind tunnel, which would release carbon dioxide to simulate the environment of Mars. In 2045, Chinese authorities hope to build a hypersonic spacecraft that can transport 000 passengers to anywhere on Earth in just 1 hour; later, in 2045, the country already hopes to have a fleet of space planes to carry around 06. passengers to Earth orbit or to destinations beyond, such as the Moon or Mars.

Source: Futurism, South China Morning Post