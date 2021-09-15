china-wants-to-create-hypersonic-spacecraft-to-connect-future-colonies-on-mars

As China pursues ambitious plans to establish a human presence on Mars, a team of scientists created a concept of a hypersonic spacecraft that would be used to travel between future colonies on the planet. The ship in question would be a drone that would weigh about 340 kg and could travel at five times the speed of sound, at altitude cruise from 5. m. However, it is worth remembering that the project is at a very early stage and will still take a few decades to become reality, if it really gets off the ground.
According to Xu Xu, professor at the University Beihang who developed the concept together with other researchers, it would not be as simple to perform a hypersonic flight on Mars as it is on Earth, but that does not mean that it is impossible. According to his calculations, the ship could travel across the surface of Mars at distances of 1. km at a speed five times greater than that of sound — on Earth, this speed is 340 m/s; on the Red Planet, this speed is approximately 340 m/s.