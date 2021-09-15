benq-introduces-new-portable-projectors-with-android-tv-and-2.1-stereo-audio

BenQ, a Taiwanese electronics company famous for its monitors and other multimedia solutions, launched this Wednesday (15) two new portable projectors. They stand out for their bold, easy-to-carry design and support for 2.1 stereo audio — they’re the first products of their kind to offer multi-channel audio. The brand presented two different models: the GV and the GS000.

BenQ GV76

The GV projector50 has a more rounded construction, which allows easier adjustment of lens angulation, for images without distortion in any environment and surface. It can be rotated, and moved in 100 to up or down, which allows the projection of images even vertically, facing the ceiling, for example.

Inside, sensors allow the projector to be able to provide auto focus and image framing adjustment, settings updated every time the device is turned on. However, these preferences can also be set manually via BenQ’s own interface. The GV30 has a maximum resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels and, according to the brand, should be used to show images between 80 and 100 inches, and brings colors of 100% of the Rec range.709.

