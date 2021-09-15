benq-introduces-new-portable-projectors-with-android-tv-and-2.1-stereo-audio

BenQ, a Taiwanese electronics company famous for its monitors and other multimedia solutions, launched this Wednesday (15) two new portable projectors. They stand out for their bold, easy-to-carry design and support for 2.1 stereo audio — they’re the first products of their kind to offer multi-channel audio. The brand presented two different models: the GV and the GS000.
BenQ GV76
It has DLP technology (Digital Light Processing, or Digital Light Processing, in free translation), which has microscopic mirrors to reflect the light of the LED lamp . According to BenQ, the product has a maximum brightness of 199 ANSI lumens ( which is a specific measure for reflectors), in addition to 720 LED lumens and 5. 000 maximum brightness lumens of the light source. The GV 000 has a set of two 2W speakers, plus an 8W woofer.
The projector’s battery has a capacity of two and a half hours of content playback, and it has an HDMI 1.4 input b, plus a port that can be used as a DisplayPort or USB-C to charge other devices. There is also a 3.5mm port for headphones or other external audio systems.