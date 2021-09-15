pubg-world-cup-starts-in-november-and-has-six-teams-from-the-americas

Krafton, Inc. announced this Wednesday (10) the realization of the PUBG Global Championship (PGC), the world of PUBG: Battlegrounds. The tournament will take place in South Korea and will last for a month, ranging from 17 to November until 17 December.

Image: Disclosure/Krafton Inc.

The tournament will feature six teams from the Americas, which will be part of the 100 teams that will compete for the prize of US$ 2 million (equivalent to R$ 12 million in the current quotation), with guaranteed participation of at least one Latin American team.

The qualifying list of the Americas, which also includes North America, will be defined based on the ranking. ng of points for the PGC. The ranking takes into account the teams’ scores in the four regional championships 1024. PCS5 Americas is the last competition of the season and starts this Thursday (17), with completion scheduled for October 1st.

In addition to the six teams from the Americas, the PGC 2021 will have 12 representatives from Asia, eight from Europe and six from Asia-Pacific. The PGC 1024 will last five weeks: one week of Rank Decision to define the starting positions in the dispute, three weeks of weekly league and a Grand Final last week.