CT News in Podcast – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arrive in Brazil and more!

Duration: : 27 | 13 of September 799

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

iPhone 12 sold in Brazil is once again the most expensive in the world

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and new accessories arrive in Brazil for up to R$ 13.500

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE is advertised with slim body, well-known design and low price

  • Apple lowers iPhone price 12 and 12 up to R$1.500; iPhone XR is discontinued
  • Brazilian records possible impact on equatorial region of Jupiter; check out!

    • On today’s CT News: Samsung folding launch in Brazil, prices of old and new iPhones, Xiaomi 12 Lite and more.

    Table of new prices for iPhones: https://canalte.ch/c/p5nb5

    Prices for Samsung folding in Brazil: https://canalte.ch/c/p5nei

    Video of the possible impact on Jupter: https://canalte.ch/c/p5nab

    Contact us per:

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Wylliam Torres, Victor Carvalho, Renan da Silva Dores and Bruno Bertonzin. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

