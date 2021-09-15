CT News in Podcast – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 arrive in Brazil and more!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

iPhone 12 sold in Brazil is once again the most expensive in the world

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and new accessories arrive in Brazil for up to R$ 13.500

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE is advertised with slim body, well-known design and low price

Apple lowers iPhone price 12 and 12 up to R$1.500; iPhone XR is discontinued

Brazilian records possible impact on equatorial region of Jupiter; check out!

