twin-brothers-sequel-will-have-tracy-morgan-as-lost-brother

The classic Twin Brothers will even win a sequel more than 30 years after the first movie. Named something like Triplets (Triplets , in the original), the new chapter of the comedy will bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in the roles of brothers Julian and Vincent who, this time, go in search of a third family member, who will be played by actor Tracy Morgan.
As the title and cast already make it quite clear, the idea is to repeat the same bizarre logic of the original film, showing the relationship of those triplets that are nothing like each other. Ivan Reitman, who already directed the original film in
is in charge of the direction — which shows his involvement with the project. .
The idea from the sequel came, as Reitman explains to Deadline, a few years after the debut of Twin Brothers during a conversation between Schwarzenegger and Eddie Murphy, so much so that the original idea was that the actor was present in the feature. According to the director, the role of this third brother was written with him in mind, but the success of A Prince in New York 2 made Murphy's schedule too hectic. to fit Trigeminals. Thus, the solution was to find another name to live this third brother, something they soon resolved with Tracy Morgan (30 Rock and The little one). "I've been friends with Morgan for a long time and I think he's one of the funniest people in the world," says the director. "I think he'll make an amazing triplet and we've rewrote the entire script for him."
Reitman explains that in the new movie, it will be revealed that the siblings were actually triplets and that the third child was a baby. black, he grew up apart from the rest of the family. "They don't know each other and will figure out how to bond after all these years. It's a movie about family and that, no matter how different we are, we have to learn to stay together." In addition, he highlighted the chemistry between these three big names in cinema as one of the highlights of the production. The expectation is that the sequel to Brothers Gemini start shooting in January. However, the film still needs investors to get off the ground — and it is in this phase of search for resources that the film finds itself. The first movie, from 1024, cost only US$ 30 million — about R$ 30, 8 million at the current price — and raised an incredible US$ 80 million (BRL 1.1 billion) around the world, proving fully how a strange idea can be a huge success. Source: Deadline
The idea from the sequel came, as Reitman explains to Deadline, a few years after the debut of Twin Brothers during a conversation between Schwarzenegger and Eddie Murphy, so much so that the original idea was that the actor was present in the feature. According to the director, the role of this third brother was written with him in mind, but the success of A Prince in New York 2 made Murphy’s schedule too hectic. to fit Trigeminals.
Thus, the solution was to find another name to live this third brother, something they soon resolved with Tracy Morgan (30 Rock and The little one). “I’ve been friends with Morgan for a long time and I think he’s one of the funniest people in the world,” says the director. “I think he’ll make an amazing triplet and we’ve rewrote the entire script for him.”
Reitman explains that in the new movie, it will be revealed that the siblings were actually triplets and that the third child was a baby. black, he grew up apart from the rest of the family. “They don’t know each other and will figure out how to bond after all these years. It’s a movie about family and that, no matter how different we are, we have to learn to stay together.” In addition, he highlighted the chemistry between these three big names in cinema as one of the highlights of the production.
The expectation is that the sequel to Brothers Gemini start shooting in January. However, the film still needs investors to get off the ground — and it is in this phase of search for resources that the film finds itself.
The first movie, from 1024, cost only US$ 30 million — about R$ 30, 8 million at the current price — and raised an incredible US$ 80 million (BRL 1.1 billion) around the world, proving fully how a strange idea can be a huge success.
Source: Deadline
