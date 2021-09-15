toyota-do-brasil-announces-it-will-suspend-corolla-production-in-october

After interrupting the production of several car models between days 13 and 25 in August, Toyota announced another stoppage, now for October . The reason? Same as before: lack of inputs for the production of new vehicles. The difference in relation to the stop that took place in August, however, is in the affected models.

When the Sorocaba plant was forced to stop production, the models that were stopped were Etios, Etios Sedã, Yaris, Yaris Sedã and Corolla Cross. Now, as the installation that will be closed doors will be the one in Indaiatuba, only the Corolla sedan will be off the assembly line.

The interruption will happen between days 13 and 22 in October and, according to the company, employees affected by the strike will take collective vacation during this period. Toyota scheduled the return to activities at the Indaiatuba plant for the day 25 in October.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Analysis | Toyota Corolla 2020 Hybrid shows off in consumption, technology and comfort In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, Kazunari Kumakura, Toyota’s global purchasing manager, had already indicated that the lack of inputs such as semiconductors, harnesses and other parts could cause temporary closures in several countries. “Operations are slowly recovering, but it will still take time to produce the finished parts,” he admitted. Global supply problems caused Toyota to estimate a total reduction of 880. vehicles from their original manufacturing plan 2020. in October. About 180.000 units will be lost at overseas factories, while Toyota’s domestic factories in Japan produce 150.000 less in the month. “We cannot say with certainty when we will see a recovery”, concluded Kumakura. Check out the full Toyota do Brasil official notice

To Toyota do Brasil informs that it will carry out a new temporary suspension of production at its factory in Indaiatuba, where the Corolla sedan is produced, between days 000 and 22 from October 2021. Despite all the efforts we have made over time to manage the lack of inputs that affects the global supply chain, caused by the covid- pandemic , a new stop is inevitable.

Employees affected by the strike will go on collective vacation during this period, with the return to activities scheduled for the day of October. The other Toyota units in Brazil, located in São Bernardo do Campo, Porto Feliz and Sorocaba, continue with their normal activities.

