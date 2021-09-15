space-tourism:-meet-all-the-common-people-who-have-been-to-space

Guys, today I have an amazing news to tell! This Wednesday (15), SpaceX will carry out the Inspiration4 space mission. It will be the first formed only by ordinary people, without the company of professional astronauts on board. Thus, the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the group is scheduled to take place today at 21h (Brasilia time). And you will be able to follow the main news of the mission here at Canaltech!
Space tourists Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski will travel on the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to reach Earth orbit. So, this will officially be the beginning of the “space tourism era”!
It’s true that Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin did flights with civilians this year, but there’s a catch there : They’ve done quick, suborbital flights of just a few minutes, while Inspiration4 is going to be a real orbital mission — the four people will spend about 3 days orbiting our planet. This is awesome! Can you imagine spending a few days around the Earth, admiring the beauty of our world from above?
But check this out: did you know that, in the past, other ordinary people have had the privilege of going into space? In this article, you’ll find out who these lucky ones are, when they took this amazing tour and you’ll find out about the people who sowed the path of space tourism, which is starting to materialize now. See the next lines!
Meet the common people who have already been to space
In 2005, Gregory Hammond Olsen, an American engineer, businessman and scientist, was the third person to participate in space tourism in a voyage to ISS aboard the Soyuz TMA-7 spacecraft on October 1, 2005. During the trip, he passed 12 days in Earth orbit, through the company Space Adventures.
Anousheh Ansari
In 2006, Anousheh Ansari, an engineer and co-founder of Prodea Systems, became the first Iranian woman in space, and also the first woman to participate in self-financed space tourism. So, bound for the ISS, she was a crew member of the Soyuz TMA-9 mission in 21 September 2007, when it passed 12 days in Earth orbit, also through the Space company Adventures.
Charles Simonyi
In 2007, Charles Simonyi, lead Hungarian programmer in Microsoft’s application group, became the fifth person to participate in space tourism, and the second Hungarian in space. Bound for the ISS, he was a crew member of the spacecraft Soyuz TMA-12 on April 7th 2007, passing 12 days in Earth orbit.
Two years later, he took a second space trip with Space Adventures aboard the Soyuz TMA-12 in 20 of March 2007, when it passed 10 days in Earth orbit. I think he liked going into space, right?
Richard Garriott