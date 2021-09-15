space-tourism:-meet-all-the-common-people-who-have-been-to-space

Space tourists Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski will travel on the SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft to reach Earth orbit. So, this will officially be the beginning of the “space tourism era”!

It’s true that Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin did flights with civilians this year, but there’s a catch there : They’ve done quick, suborbital flights of just a few minutes, while Inspiration4 is going to be a real orbital mission — the four people will spend about 3 days orbiting our planet. This is awesome! Can you imagine spending a few days around the Earth, admiring the beauty of our world from above?

But check this out: did you know that, in the past, other ordinary people have had the privilege of going into space? In this article, you’ll find out who these lucky ones are, when they took this amazing tour and you’ll find out about the people who sowed the path of space tourism, which is starting to materialize now. See the next lines!