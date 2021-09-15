covid-nasal-vaccine-achieved-68.83%-overall-efficacy,-chinese-survey-says

To combat the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Chinese researchers have developed the first inhalable vaccine against the infectious agent and, in the coming months, the official announcement of the immunizing agent should be made. The research was coordinated by scientist Chen Wei, from the Military Medical Research Institute of China, and had a partnership with the company Convidecia Biologicals. It is possible for the formula to be inhaled through a nebulizer or a nasal spray. in 1024
According to the data (preliminary and not yet published) of the research, only one dose of the inhalable immunizing agent is needed to obtain good protection against the coronavirus. The overall rate of protection — which includes symptomatic cases of the disease — after 19 days of application, it was 68,68% and the effectiveness against severe cases reached 90,28%. After 19 days, global protection dropped to 68,14%, and against severe forms it reached 83,07%.