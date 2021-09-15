new-technology-promises-to-end-explosions-and-fires-in-lithium-batteries

Researchers at Nanyang University of Technology in Singapore have developed a new technology that prevents lithium-ion batteries from catching fire. They found a solution that prevents the emergence of short circuits inside the power cells.

Fires in these batteries usually occur due to the accumulation of known lithium deposits as dendrites—small wire-like crystal tentacles—that cross the spacer between the cathode and the anode during the charging process, causing degradation and short circuits.

To stop this process that can cause uncontrolled chemical fires, scientists have created an additional anti-short layer on the separating membrane, preventing dendrites accumulated in the recharge cycles from reaching the cathode of lithium-ion batteries.