google-tasks-will-receive-a-new-icon-aligned-with-its-sibling-apps;-check-out

From time to time, Google has a habit of rebranding its Workspace apps to make them visually coherent. The last change took place in November last year and left the logos with the colorful and relaxed look they are today, although some solutions were left out, such as Google Tasks.
Now, the task manager should gain an icon more consistent with its fellow utilities such as Gmail, Calendar and Drive. The current logo is composed of a blue circle, a yellow dot and a white line — the latter two symbolizing a “check” — with shadows and a relief sensation.
The replacement has a simplified appearance, all in blue and flatter, in the visual style adopted by the company. Instead of the filled circle, a ring of the same old color reveals a white background to convey lightness and refer to a checklist form.
The new Google Tasks icon should start showing in the Google products, in the Play Store and elsewhere where it is accessible. On Android, although the app has been updated today, the logo displayed is still the old one. The application is geared towards the needs of G Suite Basic and Business customers, but can also be used by free accounts.
As with the other names of the suite, Tasks must undergo a visual reformulation to adapt to the new Material You design with Dynamic Color support, which will deal with a new color layout according to the user’s wallpaper .
All these Google Tasks news should start to be released on the day 23 from September and end in the coming weeks, along with the launch of the new Android 12, still without date set, but scheduled for early October.
