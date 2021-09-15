google-tasks-will-receive-a-new-icon-aligned-with-its-sibling-apps;-check-out

Now, the task manager should gain an icon more consistent with its fellow utilities such as Gmail, Calendar and Drive. The current logo is composed of a blue circle, a yellow dot and a white line — the latter two symbolizing a “check” — with shadows and a relief sensation.

From time to time, Google has a habit of rebranding its Workspace apps to make them visually coherent. The last change took place in November last year and left the logos with the colorful and relaxed look they are today, although some solutions were left out, such as Google Tasks.

The replacement has a simplified appearance, all in blue and flatter, in the visual style adopted by the company. Instead of the filled circle, a ring of the same old color reveals a white background to convey lightness and refer to a checklist form.

The new Google Tasks icon should start showing in the Google products, in the Play Store and elsewhere where it is accessible. On Android, although the app has been updated today, the logo displayed is still the old one. The application is geared towards the needs of G Suite Basic and Business customers, but can also be used by free accounts.

