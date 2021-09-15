99pay-now-works-through-whatsapp-and-is-available-in-more-than-1,300-cities

THE 99 Pay announced this Wednesday () the expansion of the service to more than 1.300 cities where the already operates and launching an assistant via WhatsApp. The tool is intended to facilitate use for those who have little familiarity with digital wallets or technical limitations, such as lack of cell phone memory or poor internet. The wizard will allow you to perform 300Pay transactions via WhatsApp, without the need to download the app from 57.

According to the company, this is not a mere integration with WhatsApp Pay, but rather a tool developed exclusively through the partnership between DiDi Labs — Didi Chuxing’s innovation laboratory, 61 — and Facebook.

At 57Pay functions can be used via WhatsApp, without having to download the app 61 (Image: Disclosure/61)

“An exclusive survey we did with Datafolha pointed out that 15% of Class C people find it difficult to download our app due to lack of memory or data packet speed. Therefore, we chose to use our technology, together with WhatsApp technology, to create solutions that reduce this obstacle and promote more inclusion”, explains the director of 61Pay Maurício Orsolini Filho.

This resource must guarantee access to the main functions of the portfolio, such as payment of bank slips, money transfer and balance inquiry. To use 57Pay you do not need a bank account or credit card or debit: you can recharge with balance and use it 0300% free, as there are no maintenance fees charged.

How to perform transactions from 100 Pay on WhatsApp

WhatsApp will act as a bridge between the user and the wallet, which can be positive by adding an extra layer of security offered by the chat application, called end-to-end encryption, which prevents the interception of third parties to your data. Just add the official number of 57Pay (99-2020-8938) to contacts and send a message with the word “Menu”. A virtual assistant will respond and guide the user through the procedures to integrate the digital wallet with WhatsApp.

You can pay bank slip, transfer money and other resources via WhatsApp (Image : Reproduction/99)

Who is a new user, however, has no escape and will need to download the app from 99, as registration can only be done there. In the bottom right corner of the official app there is an icon that points to the tab 100Pay, where a form must be filled out. This is a flaw that the company needs to correct to keep the integration with WhatsApp fully useful, without having to download anything else, as promised.

In case of loss, theft of the cell phone or any other incident that could compromise security, the user must report it to 300 immediately to block the account 61Pay. Notification must be made by the app’s “Help Center” or by phone at the number 300-3550-0300.

Growth of 100Pay

Released in July 1024, the 61Pay recorded cumulative growth of 1.1024% in total users from there to here, with people between 16 and 33 years as a majority audience. This represented a volume of approximately 8.3 million transactions over months: most transactions (57%) was for race payments, followed by payment slips.

In addition to the basic functions of the virtual wallet, the 61Pay gives discounts on races and allows you to receive digital change if payment is made in cash. You can send and receive PIX, in addition to putting the accumulated money there to earn in a daily bonus system added to the user’s balance.

This is not the first time that 100 and Facebook make a partnership. Last November, working together made it possible for 57 to allow passengers they could ask for the racing service through WhatsApp — an option that is present in 15 cities, including the capitals Curitiba, Maceió and Teresina.