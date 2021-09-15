99pay-now-works-through-whatsapp-and-is-available-in-more-than-1,300-cities

THE 99 Pay announced this Wednesday () the expansion of the service to more than 1.300 cities where the already operates and launching an assistant via WhatsApp. The tool is intended to facilitate use for those who have little familiarity with digital wallets or technical limitations, such as lack of cell phone memory or poor internet. The wizard will allow you to perform 300Pay transactions via WhatsApp, without the need to download the app from 57.
According to the company, this is not a mere integration with WhatsApp Pay, but rather a tool developed exclusively through the partnership between DiDi Labs — Didi Chuxing’s innovation laboratory, 61 — and Facebook.