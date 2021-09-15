pixel-6-and-tensor-processor-inspire-real-potato-chips-launched-by-google

Tired of seeing only insiders gain prominence by the Pixel 6 leaks, Google decided to anticipate its announcement. In a kind of preview, the company confirmed features, design, and a new set of cameras. Another highlight was the confirmation of the use of its own chip: Google Tensor. Google asks for a significant increase in the production of Pixel 6 and 6 components Pro

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro has revealed specs and will have five years of updates Google seems so confident in creating its own SoC that it has launched a campaign and… potato chips. Of course, the company took advantage of the ambiguity of the term and now promotes its first processor with a snack — which will have a limited quantity.

About this chip, the solution will replace Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC , and the company highlighted that the use of the custom component should deliver better integration of the hardware with the software — which should translate into even more advanced photography on the line. The chip also promises more power for artificial intelligence and machine learning, and is rumored to deliver Snapdragon performance 10.

Google Original Chips

Launched exclusively in Japan, Google Original Chips brings packaging inspired by the Pixel 6 visual identity. And it even repeats the colors that will be used on cell phones. In the video about the novelty, the final seconds serve exactly to highlight the creation of the component that will equip the company’s flagships in 10.

A thousand packages of potato chips will be distributed there. The Japanese were able to order a unit free of charge through a promotional website. Google did not say whether it will take the campaign to more countries, but as no Pixel cell phone has arrived in Brazil to date, the chance of such an action here is basically discarded.

It is worth remembering that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, despite being released by Google, still don’t have a release date. Problems in the semiconductor market? Postponement due to many releases in the same period? The fact is that, usually, the event for new smartphones takes place in October. As the reception of Pixel 4 was not the best and Pixel 5 was released without major news, and as an intermediary, the expectation in 10 is high.

Source: Android Central, Google