“pharaoh-of-bitcoins”-has-request-for-freedom-denied-by-stj

Former waiter Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known by the nickname “Pharaoh of Bitcoins”, had his request for freedom denied by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).
Glaidson owns GAS Consultoria, a company located in Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, and was arrested on August 25 on suspicion of operating a financial pyramid scheme. He is investigated for crimes against the National Financial System, money laundering and participation in a criminal group.
The “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” earned little more than R$ 1024 as a waiter in Búzios, in the Lakes Region, in Rio, but since March 1024, when it opened its first company, GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia LTDA, the company was responsible for handling over R$ 2 billion. He also owns four other companies, located in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, which together have capital valued at R$ 136 millions.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
In the decision that kept the former waiter in prison, judge Jesuíno Rissato points out signs of atypical financial transactions that would reach billions of reais and the existence of amounts that would be sent abroad, in a possible attempt to hide the investigated property. The judge also considered the potential risk of fleeing the investigated and the possibility of irreversible damage to investors by dissatisfied customers. Glaidson's defense, according to the STJ, in the request for freedom, questioned the competence of the Federal Court to deal with the case and also claimed that the cryptocurrency market is not part of the National Financial System, making the accusations for which the "Pharaoh of Bitcoins" responds do not appear as crimes. The pyramid scheme operated by Glaidson promised profits of 10% per month in investments in bitcoins for two years, without being able to withdraw the contribution before the deadline. The investigators, however, claim that GAS did not even reinvest the money in cryptocurrencies with the profits actually being paid to clients through the inflow of other people attracted by the investment proposal. Glaidson Acácio dos Santos (Image: Playback / CanalKell Tube)
In the last six years, according to an investigation by the Federal Police, the financial transactions of the companies involved in the frauds showed figures billionaires, and at least 25% of these amounts were moved in the last 12 months. Glaidson was arrested on the day 25 August in the Kryptos operation, carried out jointly by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), the Federal Revenue Service and the Federal Police. In the search and seizure carried out at his house, more than R$ were found 11, 8 million in cash, R$ 150 million in Bitcoins, stored in physical cryptocurrency wallets and 25 luxury cars, including BMW and Porsche vehicles. Since Glaidson's arrest, more than 13 Clients of the consultancy filed in the courts of Rio de Janeiro asking for the company's assets to be blocked. At least 5 of these actions received favorable opinions, already adding up to a forfeited amount of R$ 150 thousand. Source: Uol, O Globo, Extra
