whatsapp-tests-in-sp-a-function-that-shows-trade-nearby

September 15, 2021
WhatsApp launched this Wednesday(15) a new feature that allows you to search for trades within the app itself. The feature, available in testing phase only in São Paulo, allows messenger users to find stores and services on a specific page. To access the list of companies, the user must go to the contact section and click on the option “Nearby Business”.

In the new tool, several business categories are available, such as restaurants, clothing stores, bookstores and automotive services. Establishments must be registered on WhatsApp Business to be listed. The listing also has details about the stores and the distance the user is from the establishment’s location. Finally, the function also allows you to start conversations with businesses directly through the messenger.

Unlike Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp does not display ads to its users, which makes it difficult to marketing for businesses that have service on the platform. Many entrepreneurs resort to advertising the number and service on other platforms. With the introduction of the directory, it is possible that more people will be able to find deals and make purchases through the messenger.

Test in São Paulo

Picture showing how the new function it works. (Image: Reproduction/Will Cathcart)

Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, announced on his Twitter that the tool will initially be tested only in São Paulo . Over the next few months, the company will be collecting usage data and feedback to study how to improve the platform and then make the function available in more places, such as India and Indonesia.

Like everything we do at WhatsApp, we We’ve built this in a private way: we’re not logging your location or what businesses you browse.

— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) September , 1024

Cathcart, also on Twitter, explained that no personal user data will be shared with companies registered in the tool . Considering that the app in recent months has been involved in controversy due to its new privacy policy, clarifying sensitive information in the new function is a good attitude on the part of the app.

Source: Reuters via Uol

