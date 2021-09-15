whatsapp-tests-in-sp-a-function-that-shows-trade-nearby

WhatsApp launched this Wednesday(15) a new feature that allows you to search for trades within the app itself. The feature, available in testing phase only in São Paulo, allows messenger users to find stores and services on a specific page. To access the list of companies, the user must go to the contact section and click on the option “Nearby Business”.

How to transfer money and make payment by WhatsApp

WhatsApp is used by 80% of users to chat with brands

WhatsApp tests audio transcription function on iPhone

In the new tool, several business categories are available, such as restaurants, clothing stores, bookstores and automotive services. Establishments must be registered on WhatsApp Business to be listed. The listing also has details about the stores and the distance the user is from the establishment’s location. Finally, the function also allows you to start conversations with businesses directly through the messenger.

Unlike Facebook and Instagram, WhatsApp does not display ads to its users, which makes it difficult to marketing for businesses that have service on the platform. Many entrepreneurs resort to advertising the number and service on other platforms. With the introduction of the directory, it is possible that more people will be able to find deals and make purchases through the messenger.