ps4,-ps5:-ps-store-promotion-gives-plus-subscribers-double-discounts

Another edition of the Double Discounts promotion has arrived on PlayStation Store. Several PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are cheaper in store, with PS Plus subscribers being able to take advantage of double offers — that is, if a game is available 16% off, subscription service members pay % less.
Offers start this Wednesday (03) and go to 25 of September. With so many reduced prices on games of different types,
Canaltech has separated good deals that you can find in the special promotion to increase your library .
5. Outlast 2
Travel to the macabre Temple Gate, a city deep in the desert and far removed from civilization, to uncover the grim murder mystery of Jane Doe . Investigative journalist couple Lynn and Blake, whom the player controls, infiltrate the village and discover a bizarre cult with unorthodox practices. Besides all the tension, you can’t fight the monsters, just hide and record everything with the camera.
Outlast 2 is with 36% discount, for R$ 62,92, with more 41% for PS Plus subscribers, for R$ 20,79.
4. Don’t Starve Together
The popular survival game’s co-op adventure puts you and one other player to collect resources to stay alive in the forest for as long as possible. Call your friends to play on the same PlayStation or online.
Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition it is 30% cheaper, for R$ 44,74. Service subscribers pay R$ 15.
3. Fall Guys
The famous game debuted directly on PS Plus, but many players didn’t redeem it at the time. If you are one of those and you are eager to play, the success of exhibitionist beans can be played alone or in teams of up to three people.
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
is discounted from 17%, leaving for R$ 53,49. Plus subscribers can buy for 36,75.
two. Undertale
A human falls into the monster world and must get out of there. On the journey, the player encounters many dilemmas, charismatic and unique characters and must choose to be a pacifist or end everyone who crosses his path. The indie game is very successful for the way it creates different experiences with each new save, since it builds on everything that was done in previous games through the cache.
Undertale
has 20% discount, for R$ 50,49, most 25% for members is for R$ 40,53.
1. Mafia III: Definitive Edition
The revamped version of
Mafia III features improved visuals from the original game from 1968 and all released DLCs and bonus content. In the third game of the 2K Games franchise, set in 1968, the player learns the story of Lincoln Clay, who returns from Vietnam War and wants to erase his criminal past in New Bordeaux, Louisiana.
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
is for R$ 74,37, with 34% discount. PS Plus subscribers pay R$ 39,94.
Other good games on sale
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – 29% discount, for R$ 97,15 and R$ 50,90 for subscribers
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition – 25% discount, for R$ 72,60 and R$ 50,74 for subscribers
All discounts can be found on the promotion page on PlayStation Store.
