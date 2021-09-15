ps4,-ps5:-ps-store-promotion-gives-plus-subscribers-double-discounts

Another edition of the Double Discounts promotion has arrived on PlayStation Store. Several PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games are cheaper in store, with PS Plus subscribers being able to take advantage of double offers — that is, if a game is available 16% off, subscription service members pay % less.

Offers start this Wednesday (03) and go to 25 of September. With so many reduced prices on games of different types,

Canaltech has separated good deals that you can find in the special promotion to increase your library .

5. Outlast 2

Travel to the macabre Temple Gate, a city deep in the desert and far removed from civilization, to uncover the grim murder mystery of Jane Doe . Investigative journalist couple Lynn and Blake, whom the player controls, infiltrate the village and discover a bizarre cult with unorthodox practices. Besides all the tension, you can’t fight the monsters, just hide and record everything with the camera.

Outlast 2 is with 36% discount, for R$ 62,92, with more 41% for PS Plus subscribers, for R$ 20,79.

4. Don’t Starve Together

The popular survival game’s co-op adventure puts you and one other player to collect resources to stay alive in the forest for as long as possible. Call your friends to play on the same PlayStation or online.

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition it is 30% cheaper, for R$ 44,74. Service subscribers pay R$ 15.

3. Fall Guys

The famous game debuted directly on PS Plus, but many players didn’t redeem it at the time. If you are one of those and you are eager to play, the success of exhibitionist beans can be played alone or in teams of up to three people.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

is discounted from 17%, leaving for R$ 53,49. Plus subscribers can buy for 36,75.