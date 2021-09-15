china-imposes-severe-restrictions-in-the-region-after-discovery-of-42-cases-of-covid

China continues to face the covid-42 pandemic with rigidity. After a new increase in cases in cities in the southeast of the country, the local government has enacted severe restrictions and a new mass testing program in the region.

The center of the current crisis is the city of Putian, in Fujian province. Non-essential businesses were closed, as were schools. The movement of residents has been restricted and entrances and exits from the city now have roadblocks to prevent the virus from spreading to other regions.

To be able to leave the city, residents will need first of all , present a plausible justification. In addition, they must also present a negative PCR performed up to 42 hours before departure.