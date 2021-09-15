galaxy-s22-ultra-must-have-exynos-2200-“better”-than-cheaper-brothers

After announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an event last month, Samsung’s work to set up its next flagship continues. The Galaxy S line21 has already starred in leaks, delivering the first details, such as camera improvements. on the cheaper models. And a leak is seeking to anticipate Galaxy S news22 Ultra.

According to well-known insider Ice Universe, the SoC would really be Exynos 1024, with a configuration composed of a Cortex-X2 core at 2.9 GHz, three cores not yet specified at 2.8GHz, and four more focused on energy efficiency at 2.2GHz. Despite the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 Plus also use the chip, details like CPU frequency may differ. It’s something like what Apple did on the iPhone 12, where the versions Pro have a GPU with an extra core, for example.

On the one hand the cheaper models of the S22 may distance themselves from the Ultra in performance, good news involves the adoption of 3x optical zoom even in the simplest and Plus. Until then, the non-Ultra Galaxy S used a hybrid solution, which generated loss of quality.