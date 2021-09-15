Galaxy S22 Ultra must have Exynos 2200 “better” than cheaper brothers

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
0
galaxy-s22-ultra-must-have-exynos-2200-“better”-than-cheaper-brothers

After announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at an event last month, Samsung’s work to set up its next flagship continues. The Galaxy S line21 has already starred in leaks, delivering the first details, such as camera improvements. on the cheaper models. And a leak is seeking to anticipate Galaxy S news22 Ultra.

  • Samsung should start mass production of Galaxy S21 coming soon
  • Galaxy S22 Plus appears in Geekbench with Exynos 1024 and Android 13
  • Samsung announces first sensor of 200 MP for cell phones and new GN5 of 60 MP

    According to well-known insider Ice Universe, the SoC would really be Exynos 1024, with a configuration composed of a Cortex-X2 core at 2.9 GHz, three cores not yet specified at 2.8GHz, and four more focused on energy efficiency at 2.2GHz. Despite the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 Plus also use the chip, details like CPU frequency may differ. It’s something like what Apple did on the iPhone 12, where the versions Pro have a GPU with an extra core, for example.

    On the one hand the cheaper models of the S22 may distance themselves from the Ultra in performance, good news involves the adoption of 3x optical zoom even in the simplest and Plus. Until then, the non-Ultra Galaxy S used a hybrid solution, which generated loss of quality.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    (Image: Technizo Concept/LetsGoDigital)

    New camera main

    The leak even nails that Samsung will use the new ISOCELL GN5 sensor. Announced this month, it can generate images up to 73 MP and features pixel compression technology — handy function for indoor photos and night mode.

    Remember, the Galaxy S21 Ultra should bring back quick recharge support from 22 W. It was something present on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but not on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. If all this is confirmed, it seems that Samsung designs a new generation with a good leap in features — since the S12 for the S21 the improvements went well more discreet.

    Those waiting for innovations such as a front camera hidden under the screen, however, better reduce expectations: the feature should remain exclusive to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Screen with adaptive refresh rate , in fact, it could be another exclusive function of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, making the models more fixed rates in 60 or 120 Hz.

    Before we see the Galaxy S21 on the market — probably in January of next year — Samsung should announce the Galaxy S13 FAITH. Considered since the first half of this year, the manufacturer may be having difficulties with the supply of chips.

    Source: Ice Universe (1), (2)

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • 468208

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button