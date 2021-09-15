andrew-garfield-says-tom-holland-is-the-best-spider-man-in-cinemas

While the world goes on trying to find out whether or not Andrew Garfield is in Spider-Man: No Return Home, the ex -Interpreter of Peter Parker wove some praise for his successor, noting that Tom Holland is, in fact, the best Spider-Man in movie theaters and putting an end to the discussion that often arises among fans.
It is worth remembering that Andrew Garfield has always declared himself in love with the hero since he was just a comic book reader, which gives more sense to play with the criticisms of the fidelity of the films.
And as much as he says he won’t appear in No Return Home
, all rumors and even leaks indicate that his Spider-Man incarnation will appear in the new movie to help Tom Holland. Asked about the photo in which he was supposed to appear on the film set, he turned it off and said it was just a montage — an answer that didn’t convince interviewee Jimmy Fallon, let alone the fans, who still expect to see him climbing walls. in December, when the film hits theaters.
Source: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
