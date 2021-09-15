Modern Love | Where are the real people from the Amazon Prime Video series hanging out?

Modern Love premiered on Amazon Prime Video in October 2017 telling a different love story in each episode, and these stories are based on real cases, with some changes to make the events more attractive. The cases were written by readers for the column of the same name in The New York Times.
The column Modern Love has been part of the North American periodical for some time, and some of the most interesting stories have been adapted for the series. Each event brings issues related to love relationships, fraternity, illnesses, death, among other unavoidable situations in life. If you watched all the episodes of the two seasons, got emotional and identified and now you’re wondering how the characters are today and what the real story was like, we went after it to find that out for you!
First season
Episode 1 – When the Doorman Is Your Best Man
Episode 2 – When Cupid is a Curious Journalist
In the second episode, the series introduces us to journalist Julie and Joshua, the creator of a dating app. In an interview for Julie’s column, both exchange their romance stories. In reality, Joshua didn’t meet the love of his life in a job interview, the zoo trip didn’t happen and the infidelity didn’t really exist, as they hung out once in a while and that lasted until their graduations. The character was based on Justin McLeod, founder of Hinge, who met Kate during college. Journalist Julie was created based on author Deborah Copaken.
What actually happened was that Joshua and Kate had a “back and forth” relationship and that Kate actually was engaged to another man at the time the interview took place. Kate broke up with her fiancé a month before the wedding, when all the invitations had already been sent, inclusive, and the decision came after Justin showed up at her house eight years after it ended. They got married this year and Copaken was one of the guests. In the author’s story, she actually spent years upset by the boy who never showed up at her Paris apartment. Who found the other, however, was Copaken herself, who accidentally discovered him online while doing research for a new book.
The couple who hadn’t seen each other for years found themselves at the Central Park and today follow each other on social networks, but does not keep in touch. Copaken actually ended their marriage of years while the lost ex-boyfriend continued in their relationship. The author met a new man, but not on the Hinge, but on the Bumble website.
Episode 3 – Accept Me as I Am, Whoever You Want Me to Be
The third episode shows the life of Lexi, a lawyer who works in the entertainment field and who spent her entire life hiding that she suffered from bipolarity. This episode, unlike most of the others, shows several real details of the character’s struggle, who in real life is called Terri Cheney, such as the scene where she is happily doing her makeup and suddenly starts to shake and change. in a sudden mood.
The only fictional details of the story are her co-worker Sylvia, with whom she vents for the first time about the disease, and her dismissal as Cheney never lost a job. Today, she no longer works in law and has already written two books telling her story. The former lawyer also managed to manage her condition with relationships and says she has never seen Jeff again, the man she meets in a supermarket.
Episode 4 – Renewing to Keep the Game Alive
The fourth episode features a couple who are not happy with their marriage, with the story based on the life of actor Denis Leary and Ann Leary, played by Tina Fey and John Slattery. What was not portrayed in the episode is that the couple’s therapist didn’t think their relationship was bad, and that even with the negative criticisms made to each other, they insisted on defending their partner. They still have the habit of playing tennis, the documentary they watch in the episode is the couple’s favorite movie, and this year they celebrated 28 years of marriage.
Episode 5 – In the hospital, an interlude of clarity
Episode 1 – In One Winding Road, With Open Top
The first episode of the second season tells the story of a woman who cannot sell the car that belonged to her husband, who has already died, even though the car was full of problems. The plot is adapted from an account by 2019 by Doris Iarovici, and only a few details have been changed.
Iarovici has two children with her late husband instead of just one, and her current partner has two ex-wives and four children . The car was never sold and bought again by her husband, as happens in the series. Instead, she even discussed the sale and her husband was always sympathetic about it, but no negotiations were made. The couple follow along.
Episode 2 – The Girl of the Night Meets a Guy of the Day
In the second episode, we know the story of a woman who changes the day for the night, saying that this happens because you have a disorder. So, she ends up falling in love with a man who has a common routine, and they both need to adapt. The story is faithful to the actual event, written by Amanda Gefter in 2016. The only moment invented for the series is when she can’t wake up to lunch with her mother-in-law. The couple got married in 2019, with the order being placed on a beach at two o’clock in the morning.
Episode 3 – Strangers On A Train (from Dublin)
Episode 3, in real life, is much less intense than the adaptation. It tells the story of a woman and a man who meet during a trip to train to Dublin, days before the pandemic broke out across the world. In the real case, Cecilia was found on Twitter by the guy and they exchanged their phone numbers. The relationship didn’t happen and she didn’t say that the story would become an episode of the series for Amazon Prime Video.
Episode 4 – A Life Plan For Two, Followed By Um
In the fourth episode, we see a passion that begins in childhood and continues into adolescence, in a story based on Marina Shifrin’s account in 97. In the series, the girl is in love with the boy since they were children, but the romance never happened. In real life, the relationship is with her best friend, and they really only got together once, in college, and years later they became friends again. Marina is now a comedy writer.
