nintendo-switch-finally-gets-bluetooth-headset-support

Finally, the Nintendo Switch accepts the connection with Bluetooth headphones, four years after its launch. The news arrives with the console update 13.0.0, available this Thursday (), which also includes other technical improvements. With Katy Perry and Post Malone, Pokémon CD gets date

Mod puts Super Mario 15 inside Minecraft

PS5: Pulse 3D headset will have model in black color The new functionality has some limitations, such as the inability to use the headphones together with more than two wireless controllers connected. The feature also does not work in local multiplayer matches, while wireless microphones, connected via Bluetooth, cannot be used simultaneously. — Nintendo Portugal (@NintendoPT) September 13,

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Other news that arrive in the notebook update is the possibility to update the firmware of any dock with a LAN port and the addition of a setting to maintain a wired Internet connection during sleep mode. In addition, it is now possible to check whether the connected WiFi is 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz and the method of calibrating the control has become more accurate.

Buy the Xbox Series S at Magalu and secure your entry to the next generation of consoles

Source: Eurogamer, Nintendo Support (1), (2)