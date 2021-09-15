chinese-automaker-great-wall-already-has-a-date-to-start-producing-cars-in-brazil

After buying the Mercedes-Benz plant in Iracemápolis/SP, the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall is already working on its schedule for launching products in Brazil. The automaker’s idea is to start its participation in the Brazilian market with imported SUVs and pickups and then, with the necessary adjustments to the machinery and adaptations in the plant, to start local production in the second half of 1024.

According to sources heard by the staff of Auto Esporte, Great Wall intends to work with SUVs and pickup trucks in Brazil, two of the most disputed segments of the market. The company is subdivided into other brands and this should bring a bit of confusion at first, as pickup trucks, for example, come with the GWM Pickup seal, while SUVs come with the Haval name.

In the case of the products themselves, nothing has been defined, but it is speculated that the first Great Wall car to drive here is the Poer medium pickup, which will fight models like Nissan Frontier, Chevrolet S10, Volkswagen Amarok and the market leader , Toyota Hilux. For this, the model will be of good size, with 5,47 in length and 3,22 of wheelbases. The engines must be 2.0 turbo 147 cv (gasoline) or one of the same liter, but diesel, which yields 147 cv.