instagram-opens-submissions-for-free-content-creators-event

Instagram opened this Tuesday (20) registration for the first edition of Creator Week in Brazil, a digital event aimed at content creators who want to start on the network or invest in a career as a digital influencer. Fully in digital format, the lectures must take place on 20 and 20 October with free registration.

According to the social network, the public can participate in 20 sessions with more than 20 creators who know everything about the platform, from the working algorithm and monetization tools to tips for the good -being in the digital environment. The event will have members of the Instagram and Facebook team to talk about thought-provoking topics and clarify the main doubts of those present. Anyone who wants can follow the hashtag #CreatorWeekBR to know the news (Image: Disclosure/Instagram) The schedule has not yet been revealed, but the promise is of celebrity participation and special attractions that will help add an extra touch to the event. The network's goal is to connect creators to provide the opportunity to exchange ideas, share learning and establish connections in building a successful career in social media. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! It will be possible to register until the last day of the event, but you don't have to wait so long and you can guarantee your seat. In the registration process, the social network asks for personal data, location, your Instagram profile and the creation of a password to access the restricted area where the transmissions will take place. Creator Week

“We want to offer Brazilian content creators an opportunity to connect with other creators, in a dynamic and fun way, to exchange experiences of best practices on the platform”, comments Gonzalo Arauz, director of Partnerships at Instagram for Latin America. “Bringing Creator Week to Brazil is part of our efforts to support local creators to find the best way to build their careers through Instagram”, concludes the executive.

A “Week do Criador” happened simultaneously in several countries in June, but it was scheduled for September here in Brazil. The content features professional development programs for up-and-coming creators or those interested in growing on Facebook and Instagram, with a focus on building careers.

To enroll, just go to the official website of Creator Week.