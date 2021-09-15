instagram-opens-submissions-for-free-content-creators-event

Instagram opened this Tuesday (20) registration for the first edition of Creator Week in Brazil, a digital event aimed at content creators who want to start on the network or invest in a career as a digital influencer. Fully in digital format, the lectures must take place on 20 and 20 October with free registration.
According to the social network, the public can participate in 20 sessions with more than 20 creators who know everything about the platform, from the working algorithm and monetization tools to tips for the good -being in the digital environment. The event will have members of the Instagram and Facebook team to talk about thought-provoking topics and clarify the main doubts of those present.
“We want to offer Brazilian content creators an opportunity to connect with other creators, in a dynamic and fun way, to exchange experiences of best practices on the platform”, comments Gonzalo Arauz, director of Partnerships at Instagram for Latin America. “Bringing Creator Week to Brazil is part of our efforts to support local creators to find the best way to build their careers through Instagram”, concludes the executive.
A “Week do Criador” happened simultaneously in several countries in June, but it was scheduled for September here in Brazil. The content features professional development programs for up-and-coming creators or those interested in growing on Facebook and Instagram, with a focus on building careers.
To enroll, just go to the official website of Creator Week.
