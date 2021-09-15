how-to-view-the-podcast-transcript-on-spotify

Spotify (Android l iOS l Web) announced earlier this year that it would release a new feature focused on accessibility: podcast transcription. A few months later, the tool started to reach users. Integrated into the service, the function is automatically enabled, eliminating the need for the subscriber to explore the settings menu.

So far, Spotify’s podcast auto-transcription is only available in the app and also in a limited amount of content. It is expected, however, that the feature will be expanded soon. Check out how to use it below.

Step 1:

access Spotify by cell phone and select one of the podcasts available on the platform;

Step 2:

Click the play button and then select “Episode Transcript”;