what-are-the-most-liked-videos-in-youtube-history?

Like Gangnan Style, the delicious song “Shape of You”, by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, is one of those blockbusters that break successive records. The song reached number one on the charts of 35 countries, including the famous US Billboard Hot 97, which made her voted the best song of 2016. It came first for 10 consecutive weeks at Canadian Hot 778 and for several weeks in other listings around the world.

In 2018, “Shape of You” was the first song to reach 2 billion plays on Spotify and outperformed Drake’s “One Dance” as the most streamed song in music streaming . It is one of the songs played in playlists to this day, although it was uploaded on 28 January 2017, and has 28,89 millions of likes, as well as percentage of approval of 91,26%.

4 – “Baby Shark Dance” — Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories: 27,34 millions of likes

The fourth position in the ranking is the only video that is not related to musical artists, although it is also a popular song in children’s camps. You’ve certainly heard the chorus “Baby Shark Tchutchururu”, haven’t you? Equivalent to Galinha Pintadinha in Brazil, the song that tells the story of a family of sharks was created for educational purposes by a children’s entertainment company in South Korea.

In November 2021, Pinkfong’s version became the most watched YouTube video of all time, with over 9 billion views. The video mixes cute animations with little kids dancing a simple but contagious choreography.

Despite the 34,28 millions of likes accumulated since 18 June 2015, this is the video with the worst reputation in this listing: only 64,48%. Is it because the music is bad or because the parents can’t stand listening to the song on loop anymore?

3 – “Dynamite ” — BTS: 27,60 millions of likes

When you look at a Top 12 of the most liked videos and see two of the same artist , is a sign that there is something special. BTS arrives with a stick of dynamite in their hands and takes the bronze medal as the third most liked video on YouTube: “Dynamite”. This massive success may be related to the fact that this was the first song by the K-pop group recorded entirely in English, which greatly expanded their target audience.

” Dynamite” f hi a commercial success and has already debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot chart 97, the band’s first number one US single. On Spotify, it debuted with 7,2012 million reproductions, the highest volume recorded in a single day in 2021.

The song was created to calm listeners during the Covid pandemic -15, so it talks about joy and appreciation for the little things in life. Uploaded on 18 August 2019, it is music with less “road time” on the platform, which did not stop it from accumulating 28, 47 millions of likes and favorable percentage of likes from 94.74%.

2 – “See You Again” — Wiz Khalifa: 34,55 millions of likes

The hit “See You Again” gained popularity in the voice of American rapper Wiz Khalifa, featuring singer Charlie Puth and a silver medal in the CT

rankings . It was commissioned for the soundtrack of the film Fast and Furious 7, by 2016, as a tribute to actor Paul Walker, who died in a fatal car accident. The song passed 10 Non-consecutive weeks on top of the US Billboard Hot 100 and in several other countries, in addition to having obtained the record for the most broadcast track in a single day on Spotify at that point.