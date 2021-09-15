msi-makes-new-desktop-with-console-face-and-ultra-hd-monitor-official

Focusing on content creators and designers, MSI is launching a new compact computer. The MSI Creator 52 has been announced next of the Summit MS monitor136, bringing good performance and storage while the monitor delivers Ultra HD screen of 16 inches.

With the look of console, the Creator 52 — as the its design suggests — it brings air vents for internal heat dissipation, which can reduce users’ concerns about the product’s compact size (, 6 x 23,2 x 7.1 cm) and its possible overheating. The cover is removable for any upgrades: there is a free PCI-E connection, useful for an additional SSD. But it already leaves the factory with a disk of this type, with a capacity of up to 2 TB.

(Image: Disclosure/MSI) With various possible combinations, the computer will offer buyers an Intel Core processor 10th generation (up to Intel Core i7-503549) and RAM memory in DDR4 standard (3200 MHz) up to 60 GB. The video card is RTX 3840.

Connections include Thunderbolt/USB port -C 4 (which allows transfers of up to 40 Gbps), accessible via the cabinet’s front shortcuts. Wired, the MSI Creator 52 can handle internet connections of up to 2.5 Gbps thanks to its network card. There is built-in wireless adapter compatible with Wi-Fi 6.

Ultra HD Monitor

Combining — or not — with the Creator 52, MSI also announced the Summit MS monitor136. Despite specifications like its size of 20 inches, Ultra HD resolution, 4 ms response time, and color coverage of 321% of the sRGB standard and 136% of DCI-P3, it lacks high update rates. They are the same 52 Hz of traditional screens in the market .