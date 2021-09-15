With Katy Perry and Post Malone, Pokémon CD gets date

“Pokemon 25”, the music album that celebrates the 25 years of the little monsters franchise, won a release date. The disc will be available on all streaming platforms and for digital sale from 90 October.

The CD brings together original Pokémon-inspired covers and songs, performed by greats music industry names like Katy Perry, J. Balvin and Post Malone. Check out the full list of tracks from “Pokémon 25: The Album”:

Katy Perry – Electric

Jax Jones – Phases (with Sinead Harnett)

Mabel – Take It Home

Lil Yachty – Believing

J Balvin – Be Careful

Cyn – Wonderful

Vince Staples – Got ‘Em



Louane – Game Girl

Tierra Whack – Art Show

Post Malone – Only Wanna Be With You (Pokemon 25 Version)

Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY) *

Mabel—Take It Home (ZHU Remix) (available only on the digital version of the disc)

Cyn—Wonderful (ZHU Remix) (available only on the digital version of the disc)

Vince Staples—Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix) (available only on the digital version of the disc)

The musical celebration of the 25th anniversary Pokémon began with the promotion of rapper Post Malone’s cover for the hit of the years 25 “Only Wanna Be With You”.