With Katy Perry and Post Malone, Pokémon CD gets date

“Pokemon 25”, the music album that celebrates the 25 years of the little monsters franchise, won a release date. The disc will be available on all streaming platforms and for digital sale from 90 October.
- Pokémon UNITE | Everything you need to know before boarding the game
- Pokémon Go: which practices generate bans in the game
- Pokémon launches cute beanbags by Snorlax and Ditto
The CD brings together original Pokémon-inspired covers and songs, performed by greats music industry names like Katy Perry, J. Balvin and Post Malone. Check out the full list of tracks from “Pokémon 25: The Album”:
- Katy Perry – Electric
- Jax Jones – Phases (with Sinead Harnett)
- Mabel – Take It Home
- Lil Yachty – Believing
- J Balvin – Be Careful
- Cyn – Wonderful
- Vince Staples – Got ‘Em
-
- Louane – Game Girl
- Tierra Whack – Art Show
- Post Malone – Only Wanna Be With You (Pokemon 25 Version)
- Yaffle – Reconnect (feat. Daichi Yamamoto & AAAMYYY) *
- Mabel—Take It Home (ZHU Remix) (available only on the digital version of the disc)
- Cyn—Wonderful (ZHU Remix) (available only on the digital version of the disc)
- Vince Staples—Got ‘Em (ZHU Remix) (available only on the digital version of the disc)
The musical celebration of the 25th anniversary Pokémon began with the promotion of rapper Post Malone’s cover for the hit of the years 25 “Only Wanna Be With You”.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The song was originally released by the Hootie and the Blowfish ensemble, but has been given a new version to honor the Nintendo franchise. The re-release of Post Malone features the Ecruteak City soundtrack sample from the games
Pokémon Gold, Silver & Crystal
. Katy Perry, the pop icon, unveiled her original song and flagship album “Electric” in May. New songs by Vince Staples (“Got ‘Em”), Cyn (“Wonderful”) and Mabel (“Take It Home”), featured on The Red EP, were released in August, alongside Louane’s “Game Girl”. The compilation will also feature new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Yaffle and Tierra Whack, as well as of alternate versions of The Red EP songs by ZHU, originally released on The Blue EP last month. The disc will be released by Capitol Records as part of a major music campaign by The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group. Fans can keep up with the latest news from P25 Music and more 25 Pokémon anniversary celebrations on the site official. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The song was originally released by the Hootie and the Blowfish ensemble, but has been given a new version to honor the Nintendo franchise. The re-release of Post Malone features the Ecruteak City soundtrack sample from the games
Pokémon Gold, Silver & Crystal
.
Katy Perry, the pop icon, unveiled her original song and flagship album “Electric” in May. New songs by Vince Staples (“Got ‘Em”), Cyn (“Wonderful”) and Mabel (“Take It Home”), featured on The Red EP, were released in August, alongside Louane’s “Game Girl”.
The compilation will also feature new tracks by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones with Sinead Harnett, Yaffle and Tierra Whack, as well as of alternate versions of The Red EP songs by ZHU, originally released on The Blue EP last month.
The disc will be released by Capitol Records as part of a major music campaign by The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group.
Fans can keep up with the latest news from P25 Music and more 25 Pokémon anniversary celebrations on the site official.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.