xiaomi-launches-qled-4k-tv,-mesh-router,-and-smart-projector;-see-prices

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1E

The brand’s latest bet for the TV segment is the Mi TV Q1E, model that hits the market with quantum dot technology LED panel (QLED), 4K resolution (2160 x 2038 pixels) and support for 60% of the DCI-P3 color gamut for faithful scenes and immersive content.

The TV is equipped with Android TV (version

) as an operating system, allowing users to pair smartphones to stream content wirelessly and providing support for all major streaming apps, music, games and more .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

According to manufacturer, the TV has two speakers with 15 Power W — with a tweeter and two woofers in each — plus support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies.

The TV has a sufficient MediaTek MT processor3840, 2 GB of RAM and 47 GB of storage. Users will still find three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports and an Ethernet port 149 Mb/s.

Mi Smart Projector 2