How to request a duplicate of Claro's account

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
0
how-to-request-a-duplicate-of-claro's-account

Who has never had to request a duplicate of a bank slip? Depending on the service, this process can be quite bureaucratic and time-consuming. In order to facilitate customer access, some companies release applications with functions and features aimed at giving users more control. This is the case with Claro account holders, who can use the Minha Claro Mobile app (iOS l Android) to request a duplicate of the invoice.

  • Vivo Turbo or Claro Flex: what is the best plan to use the internet?
  • How to subscribe to Claro Now Top Streaming

    • How to cancel your NET or Claro plan

After a few clicks and a few seconds, you can have access to the most recent payment slip or referring to previous months. To find out how to make the request by cell phone, follow the steps below.

Step 1:

access the Minha Claro Mobile app and log into your account. Once that’s done, locate the “Invoice” tab at the bottom of the screen.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Tap the “Invoice” tab to start. (Image: Bruno Salutes/Screenshot)

Step 2:

If you want to request a duplicate of the most recent bill of exchange, click on the command “Go to invoice details”. To view the oldest accounts, select one of the months listed below.

To view previous invoices, scroll down and select one of the months displayed. (Image: Bruno Salutes/Screenshot)

Step 3:

On the next screen, click on the red button “Open 2nd copy of the Invoice”.

Beside the button is the command “Share Invoice”. (Image: Bruno Salutes/Screenshot)

Step 4:

After this action, you will already have access to the document. With this, you can save it on your cell phone, forward it to your bank’s application or even share the file in other applications, such as WhatsApp.

The download and share button may vary between operating systems. (Image: Bruno Salutes/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to request a duplicate of Claro’s account.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button