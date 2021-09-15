razer-wolverine-v2-chroma-is-new-control-with-rgb-and-customizable-buttons

After unveiling new Halo Infinite themed peripherals, Razer returns to bring new features to Xbox and PC users with the announcement of Wolverine V2 Chroma, the brand’s new customizable controller. Despite the name suggesting otherwise, the novelty brings a series of new features compared to the traditional Wolverine V2, in addition to RGB lighting, all designed for greater customization.

A The first visible new feature offered by the Wolverine V2 Chroma is the configurable RGB lighting — the feature is relatively unobtrusive and replaces the green bands present on the sides of the common model with the illumination stripes. There are several other new features, however, starting with the extra buttons on the back and top of the controller. In addition to RGB lighting, the Wolverine V2 Chroma stands out for its six extra buttons , Hair Trigger Mode function and interchangeable analogs (Picture: Playback/Razer)

The accessory has six extra buttons in total, with four triggers in the lower region and two bumpers in the upper region, inserted between the device’s traditional bumpers and triggers. Along with RGB, all are configured through a dedicated application for Xbox and PC, with the possibility of adjusting the sensitivity of commands and defining dedicated profiles for different titles.

Razer also highlights how the digital directional pad and action buttons on the face of the control use Mecha-Tactile technology, which employs brand-proprietary switches with 0 actuation67 mm, % less than competitive membrane controls. With this, the company promises response times of only 10 ms , without leaving the durability aside, with each of the buttons having a useful life of 3 million clicks.

The dedicated app allows you to configure the lighting, buttons, sensitivity and other features of the control, in addition to allowing the creation of profiles for different games (Image: Playback / Razer)