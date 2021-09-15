razer-wolverine-v2-chroma-is-new-control-with-rgb-and-customizable-buttons

After unveiling new Halo Infinite themed peripherals, Razer returns to bring new features to Xbox and PC users with the announcement of Wolverine V2 Chroma, the brand’s new customizable controller. Despite the name suggesting otherwise, the novelty brings a series of new features compared to the traditional Wolverine V2, in addition to RGB lighting, all designed for greater customization.
- Razer Basilisk V3 is announced with a focus on customization and smart scroll
- Razer launches Iskur Fabric gamer chair, with fabric seat and discreet design
Another novelty is the presence of Hair Trigger Mode, locks for traditional triggers that allow you to configure the actuation distance. Razer exemplifies a shorter operating distance for first-person shooters, allowing for faster player commands, or longer for racing games, improving acceleration feedback.
Completing the news, the analog sticks follow the mold of advanced controllers, such as the Xbox Elite Controller, and are interchangeable. Two models were exhibited: one with a smaller height and a rounded surface, for greater speed, and a larger one with a flatter surface, designed to offer greater precision of movement.