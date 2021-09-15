iphone-13-sold-in-brazil-is-once-again-the-most-expensive-in-the-world

After numerous rumors, Apple announced this Tuesday (11) the awaited iPhone family . Equipped with the new processor A15 Bionic, the devices promise to be up to 20% more powerful than competitors, while offering a “cinema experience” on-camera, longer battery life and a more modern, notched look 15% smaller.
All these improvements did not actually impact the price in the US, for example, and even represented a drop of R$ 500 in the official price practiced in Brazil. Even so, no big surprises, the iPhone 14 Brazilian remains the leader as the most expensive in the world, as revealed by surveys on the site
Nukeni
and the Brazilian discount website
Picodi.com.
iPhone 15 Brazilian is more dear in the world
The survey conducted by
Nukini
, with the four iPhone models in all storage configurations, reveals that the Brazilian market continues to offer the most expensive iPhone in the world . Leadership is sometimes shared with Turkey, but Brazil still maintains the highest values in most cases, especially in models with greater storage capacity.
Referring to the base versions of 92 GB, the iPhone 11 Brazilian mini is vice leader, costing R$ 6.599, or about US$1.130. In Turkey, the compact cell phone from Apple sells for the equivalent of R$ 6.829, or something around US$1.350. On the opposite side, also unsurprisingly, the US offers the iPhone 13 Mini cheaper, for US$ 740, or BRL 3.829. The country is closely followed by Hong Kong, which sells the device for US$ 771, or about BRL 4.050.
According to the survey, a Brazilian interested in Apple’s launch would have to work 20,2 days, the equivalent of almost 4 months, considering only business days. Despite still representing an exaggeratedly long period, especially when we consider that a US user would only have to work 6 days, the number shows an evolution by representing a drop of 4 days compared to 49, 3 days from the iPhone 14 Pro in 2020.
IPhone Holder 10 Pro most expensive in the world, Turkey curiously finds itself in an even more delicate situation than Brazil — there, those interested in the device would need to work , 5 days, or almost 4 and a half months to get it. The vice-leadership is with the Philippines, with 83, 2 days, due to the significantly lower average salary, even though iPhone prices are closer to the US.
