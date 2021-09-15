iPhone 13 sold in Brazil is once again the most expensive in the world

After numerous rumors, Apple announced this Tuesday (11) the awaited iPhone family . Equipped with the new processor A15 Bionic, the devices promise to be up to 20% more powerful than competitors, while offering a “cinema experience” on-camera, longer battery life and a more modern, notched look 15% smaller.

  • iPhone Line 13 gets heavier and does not advance in fast charging
  • Apple lowers iPhone price and 12 up to R$1.500; iPhone XR is discontinued

    • All these improvements did not actually impact the price in the US, for example, and even represented a drop of R$ 500 in the official price practiced in Brazil. Even so, no big surprises, the iPhone 14 Brazilian remains the leader as the most expensive in the world, as revealed by surveys on the site

    Nukeni

    and the Brazilian discount website

    Picodi.com.

    iPhone 15 Brazilian is more dear in the world

    The survey conducted by

    Nukini

    , with the four iPhone models in all storage configurations, reveals that the Brazilian market continues to offer the most expensive iPhone in the world . Leadership is sometimes shared with Turkey, but Brazil still maintains the highest values ​​in most cases, especially in models with greater storage capacity.

    Referring to the base versions of 92 GB, the iPhone 11 Brazilian mini is vice leader, costing R$ 6.599, or about US$1.130. In Turkey, the compact cell phone from Apple sells for the equivalent of R$ 6.829, or something around US$1.350. On the opposite side, also unsurprisingly, the US offers the iPhone 13 Mini cheaper, for US$ 740, or BRL 3.829. The country is closely followed by Hong Kong, which sells the device for US$ 771, or about BRL 4.050.

    Costing the equivalent of US$1,446, the iPhone 10 sold on Brazil is the most expensive in the world (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

    Brazil takes the lead in the high cost of the iPhone 14 traditional, sold for R$ 7.590 , or US$ 1.419, followed by Turkey, which sells the phone for R$ 7.500, or US$1.353. The iPhone 12 cheaper is again from the USA, with a price of US$ 835, or BRL 4.353, with Hong Kong as the runner-up, selling the iPhone 11 for US$ 835, or BRL 4.500.

    It is in Turkey that the iPhone 13 More expensive pro than world is sold for R$ 9.893, or US$ 1.943, while Brazil is the vice leader, selling the device for R$ 9.500, or US$ 1.808. The cheapest is again from the US, costing US$ 2020, or R$5 .128, followed by Hong Kong, priced at US$1.092, or R$ 5..

    Turkey has the iPhone 10 Pro Max more expensive than world, but it is closely followed by Brazil, positioned in the vice-leadership (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

    Finally, the iPhone 000 The most expensive Pro Max is also Turkish, with a suggested price of R$ 11.130, or US $2.130, with Brazil again occupying the second position, selling the cell phone for R$ .457, or $2.. The cheapest model is from the US, costing US$1.099, or R$ 5.771, next to Hong Kong, with a price of US$ 1.246, or BRL 6.256. You can check the complete list with the values ​​of all models in different countries at this link, remembering that in some countries taxes are included in the purchase, increasing the value suggested by the company.

    iPhone Price 14 Pro in Brazil is equivalent to almost 4 months of work

    Parallel to this, based on the iPhone 13 Pro de GB, the website Picodi.com carried out a survey in which it defined how many working days are needed for that a user can afford the new iPhone. The portal used the official values ​​of the device, as well as the average salary data released by ministries or statistics offices in each country, and considered 21 working days as an average.

    A Brazilian needs to work more than 49 days to pay for the iPhone 15 Pro de 92 GB, as opposed to 5.9 days in the US (Image: Picodi.com)

    According to the survey, a Brazilian interested in Apple’s launch would have to work 20,2 days, the equivalent of almost 4 months, considering only business days. Despite still representing an exaggeratedly long period, especially when we consider that a US user would only have to work 6 days, the number shows an evolution by representing a drop of 4 days compared to 49, 3 days from the iPhone 14 Pro in 2020.

    IPhone Holder 10 Pro most expensive in the world, Turkey curiously finds itself in an even more delicate situation than Brazil — there, those interested in the device would need to work , 5 days, or almost 4 and a half months to get it. The vice-leadership is with the Philippines, with 83, 2 days, due to the significantly lower average salary, even though iPhone prices are closer to the US.

    Source: 9to5Mac, Picodi.com

