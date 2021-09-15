how-“spider-man”-and-“pac-man”-cells-unite-to-kill-bacteria

A new study, published in the journal Science Advances, was able to observe an unusual cross-over within the immune system. Cells with Spider-Man and Pac-Man abilities team up to fight the evildoers; in this case, bacteria that invade the organism.

In the study, carried out in rats, the researchers demonstrated the joint action of neutrophils, defense cells that self-destruct to trigger a kind of web, known as neutrophil extracellular traps (or NET) from their ruptured membranes.

NET has two functions. The first is to use neutrophil DNA to degrade the bacteria. The other is to alert macrophages to the threat; these white blood cells have the function of absorbing and neutralizing threats, much like Pac-Man against ghosts.