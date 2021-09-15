nasa-uses-giant-weapon-that-shoots-spacesuits-to-test-its-endurance

Space is a hostile environment for the human body. In addition to the lack of air and exposure to solar radiation and cosmic rays, astronauts also need to be protected from possible impacts from micrometeorites. So engineers at NASA’s Ballistic Impact Laboratory are evaluating what materials are best for a more modern space suit — and they’ve run tests by firing steel spheres and artificial rocks from an air cannon on those materials.

New NASA suits are tested at the same Apollo program testing site

Elon Musk offers to create space suits for the return to the Moon in 1024

European Space Agency is working on more hygienic spacesuits

Research is being conducted from the Research Center Glenn from NASA. There, the engineers use a meter long air cannon capable of firing projectiles at a speed of 914 m/s — about two and a half times the speed of sound. The lab’s technical lead, Mike Pereira, explained that the test is essential for a variety of aeronautical and space exploration missions.

Mike Pereira, laboratory leader, calibrating the air cannon before testing (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

In the first stage of testing, the engineers sought to evaluate what materials would be used for the space suit. To assess tissue potency and required layer thickness, the team used the air gun to fire steel balls into a variety of tissues.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The cannon was connected to a Vacuum chamber to remove air resistance, simulating space conditions. Meanwhile, an array of high-speed sensors and cameras measured how each material absorbed the impact. The team also evaluated a fabric composed of resistant fibers and bonding resins. To test the energy and tension transfer capacity, artificial moon rocks made of basalt were fired.