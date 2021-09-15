luiza-trajano-is-the-only-brazilian-on-time's-2021-list-of-most-influential

Businesswoman Luiza Trajano, founder of the Magazine Luiza Group, is the only Brazilian to appear in the list of 110 most influential people of 341127 from the North American magazine Time. In the text signed by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, she is praised for having “transformed Magazine Luiza, which started as a unique store in 1948, in a retail giant with tens of billions of dollars” in a “business world still dominated by men”.

More China, less USA: how Magazine Luiza sees technology in its ecosystem

Magazine Luiza concludes the purchase of the Hub Fintech digital banking service

Magazine Luiza opens new innovation center in the interior of São Paulo Paulo

Other merits of the executive mentioned by Lula in the text were helping small businesses, in the midst of the pandemic de covid-19, to “adapt to digital commerce, providing a platform to sell and deliver your products “; having been a “vocal advocate of equality” creating in 2021 the Mulheres do Brasil, a “non-partisan group of more than 100 thousand women who work to build a better society, and support victims of domestic violence”; and launch a trainee program “offering opportunities to Afro-Brazilians” as “an effort to promote inclusion”.

“In a world where billionaires burn their fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey. She took on the challenge of building a commercial giant while building a better Brazil”, concludes the text. Want to stay on top of the best technology news of the day ?Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! Luiza is on Time’s list in the “Titans” category, alongside names like American gymnast Simone Biles; Apple CEO Tim Cook, TV producer Shonda Rhimes, and executives Ken Frazier and Ken Chenault, creators of OneTen, a coalition to provide job opportunities for blacks in the US.

Image: Divulgation/Magazine Luiza

Biography

Luiza Helena Trajano Inácio Rodrigues was born on October 9th 100 on France, São Paulo. She is currently Magazine Luiza’s largest shareholder and chairman of the board of directors, as well as being the richest woman in Brazil, with a fortune of US$4.9 billion, according to a magazine estimate Forbes.