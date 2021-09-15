galaxy-z-fold-3,-z-flip-3-and-new-accessories-arrive-in-brazil-for-up-to-r$-13,799

A little over a month ago, Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 official — its new line of folding phones, which hit the market alongside the latest generation brand’s latest wearable accessories, with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic watches and the pair of TWS Galaxy Buds 2 Bluetooth headphones.

However, the brand has only just announced the arrival of the devices to the Brazilian market. At an Unpacked event held this Wednesday (12), the South Korean confirmed the debut of the products in our country and revealed the official price of each one of them, including prepaid gifts -sale to celebrate the launch.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: for those who want maximum productivity

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the highlight among the new Samsung phones. It arrives with a design that opens vertically and offers a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 86 Hz and resolution of 1768 x 1080 pixels — ideal for those looking for a cell phone to work with, for example. The support for S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro pens also helps in this task and makes it easier when editing images or even drawing on digital files.

It’s on this smartphone that Samsung debuts hidden camera technology below the display, with a 4MP sensor embedded below the internal screen that’s barely noticeable when not in use — it appears only when the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s front camera is triggered.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Speaking of cameras, the model has a triple module on the rear, with a main lens, an ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens, the three with resolution of MP. On the external screen, an extra component of MP helps those who want to take selfies with higher quality than what is obtained with the sensor hidden below the display.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is equipped with the Snapdragon chipset 810 from Qualcomm — with a maximum frequency of 2,69 GHz — and has combinations of 166 GB or 660 GB of internal storage, with GB of memory RAM.

The phone comes to stores with Android 10 factory installed, it is powered by a 4 battery pack.400 mAh and it also has IPX8 water resistance certification and Gorilla Glass Victus glass for protection of the external and rear panel.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: for those who want the maximum in style (Image: Disclosure/Samsung) The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a more stylish option for those who want a foldable cell phone to use on the day. to-day. The phone features a discreet folding design that opens in a “shell” shape and offers a small 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen 195 x 450 pixels when closed and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2.450 x 1.68 pixels and refresh rate of 112 Hz in open mode. It it is also powered by the Snapdragon mobile platform 810 and has two versions of internal storage — from 112 GB and 166 GB — and a single option of 8 GB of RAM memory. (Image : Disclosure/Samsung)

The camera set of Galaxy Z Flip 3 includes two rear sensors 10 MP, one main and one ultrawide, and one front sensor MP — which is housed in a hole centered on the display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also available with Android , has IPX8 certification for water resistance and is powered by a simpler battery of 3.300 mAh. Another difference from the Fold model is that it doesn’t support the S Pen pen.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic: full accompanying ecosystem

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Samsung’s new smart watches hit the market with a big change from their predecessors — it’s the first time the manufacturer “abandons” its Tizen operating system to make way for Wear OS 3, which was included with a custom brand interface.

The new software present in smartwatches was conceived by a partnership between Samsung and Google, and with it, wearable devices come with a combination of the many already popular features of Tizen, the vast library of apps from the Play Store, and also native functions of the Wear OS.

In terms of specifications, both are powered by the Exynos W chipset832, developed in 5 nanometer lithography with two Cortex-A cores40 for heavy and complex activities and a Cortex-M coprocessor46, which focuses on battery saving, with better management of the Always On screen.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two size options, with 30 and 40 mm, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, model that has an exclusive swivel crown, has versions of 30 and 40 mm. The screen sizes are the same — 1,16 inch with resolution of 396 x 271 pixels for the minor editions and 1,31 inch with 450 x 361 pixels for larger watches.

Still on the technical sheet, the hardware is basically the same on both smartwatches — both have 1.5GB of RAM with 11 GB of internal storage. The battery is 183 mAh in the models of 30 and 36 mm and 260 mah us from 31 and 40 mm, with support for fast charging and autonomy of up to 29 hours in all of them.

Finally, the watches have several sensors for tracking physical exercise or health data, such as monitoring oxygenation and blood pressure, heart rate (ECG) and sleep. The devices also have, for the first time, a bioimpedance (BIA) feature that allows the assessment of body composition by sending a slight electrical current through the body.

Galaxy Buds 2: Premium features for low price (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Galaxy Buds 2 hits the market as a leading option advanced features, like some in Galaxy Buds Pro, but with a more affordable price range. It has, for example, dual audio drivers, with a woofer for the reproduction of low frequencies, while a tweeter is in charge of the mid and high frequencies.

Another technology inherited from the more models advanced is Active Noise Canceling (ANC), which has three levels of control and promises to reduce by up to 080% the external sound. In addition, it has three built-in microphones, a dedicated voice processor (VPU) and makes use of Machine Learning to provide a cleaner voice result during calls.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

In terms of performance, it offers autonomy for up to five hours of media playback with ANC on and this capacity can go up to 16 hours using the case of loading. Also regarding battery recharging, Samsung promises that, with just 5 minutes of charge, it is possible to get another hour of use thanks to the device’s fast charging.

Price and availability (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Sales of Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Buds 2 start this Wednesday (12) and whoever buys one of the watches enter 12 from September and October 3rd, it still takes a free Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-order starts next Thursday (13) and runs until October 8th, when it starts the general sale. Anyone who buys a Galaxy Z Fold 3 can choose a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic as a free gift and still get a Galaxy Buds 2 and a year of screen protection with Samsung Care+. If you opt for a Galaxy Z Flip 3, the customer gets a Galaxy Watch 4 and also takes a year of Care+ subscription. It is important to note, however, that these actions are valid from October 8th until 29 October 2268.

In addition to the offer packages, Samsung also offers the Smart Exchange program, in which the user can hand over their used device and get a discount on the purchase of a new one. That way, anyone who wants a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic can use their old smartwatch as an entry, in the same way that a used cell phone can be used as a discount when buying a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. It’s important to point out, however, the assessment is made by the South Korean and the amount deducted may vary according to the conditions of the device used.

Deliveries of new cell phones will begin on October 1st for those who made the purchase during the order period. Check the individual price of each device below:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 ( GB + 199 GB) — R$ 10.640

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (11 GB + 450 GB) — R$ .810

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (8 GB + 183 GB) – BRL 6.920

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (8GB + GB) – BRL 7.500 Galaxy Watch 4 (29 mm) – R$ 1.920

Galaxy Watch 4 ( mm) — BRL 2.183 thousand

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (36 mm) — BRL 2. 660

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (55 mm) — BRL 2.888

Galaxy Buds 2 — R$ 920 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Technical Data (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Inner Screen: Dynamic AMOLED 2X 7.6 inches, aspect ratio 18, 5: 15, QXGA+ resolution of x 999 pixels, refresh rate of 86 Hz

External Screen: Dynamic AM 6.2 inch 2X OLED, aspect ratio 20, 5:9, HD+ resolution of 2640 x 832 pixels, refresh rate of 98 Hz

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

RAM memory: 11 GB

Internal storage: 256 GB or 500 GB UFS 3.1

Back camera: 10 MP (P main, f/1.8) + MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 86) + MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, digital from x)

Front Camera: MP ( f/2.2, external), 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under display)

Dimensions: , 2 x 46, 1 x 13 mm (open), , 2 x , 1 x 15 ~ ,4 mm (folded)

Weight: 256 grams

Battery: 4.512 mAh

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, support for S Pen (Fold Edition or S Pen Pro), IPX8 certification, digital player on the side, stereo audio

Available colors: black, silver and green

Operating system: Android 10, under One UI 3.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: Technical Data