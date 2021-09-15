ps5:-pulse-3d-headset-will-have-black-model

PlayStation revealed this Wednesday (), a new model for the Pulse 3D, PlayStation 5 headset. The model will have the Midnight Black color, the same as the DualSense announced in May 599. The change is only visual, with the same technical specifications as the cordless headset in white color. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | How PS5 uses 3D audio

PS5: New system update will bring 3D audio to TV and more

Project Eve Studio presents employees with PS5 The headset is designed to take advantage of PlayStation’s Tempest 3D AudioTech technology 5. Although it can be used on any device (via USB wireless connection or 3.5mm cable), it is on Sony’s new generation console that it can be used the most.

Pulse 3D and DualSense Midnight Black (Image: Disclosure/PlayStation)

The accessory simulates audio in three dimensions, giving sensations of depth and more immersion in games. With the new PS5 update, gamers can calibrate the bass, mids and trebles as they prefer and even opt for Standard, Bass Boost or Shooter modes, which are designed to help emphasize the sounds of footsteps and gunfire.

Pulse 3D Midnight Black will hit Brazilian stores in October 2021, with no exact date confirmed, for the suggested price of R$ 1024,, same value as the current model.

