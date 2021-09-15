how-to-login-to-other-apps-with-tiktok-account

You can use your TikTok (Android | iOS) account to log in to other apps. Similar to “Login with Facebook”, this feature allows you to use the same access as your profile on the social video network to create accounts on different platforms and access your credentials quickly.
However, there are still few platforms compatible with the Login Kit, the name given to the toolset for login by TikTok. Some apps with the feature are Streamlabs (Android | iOS), used for live streaming, and Medal.tv (Android | iOS), for recording and sharing game clips. Do you want to use this form of access? See the step by step below!
How to log into other apps with a TikTok account
Step 1: open an app compatible with TikTok’s Login Kit and access the screen to create registration. In this article, the option used was Medal.tv;
Create a record on Medal.tv (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2: then choose TikTok as access method ;
Select the TikTok (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 3: The TikTok login screen will be displayed on a web page. Choose how to access your social network account;
Access your TikTok account (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 4: enter TikTok login and password information;
Step 5: Before linking the two accounts, you can review what information from your TikTok account will be requested. To do this, tap “Edit access”;
Check the requested data before the authorization (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 6: Check which account information is requested and return to the screen previous. In some cases, it is possible to refuse access to some data;
Manage the access to your TikTok account (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7: Finally, tap “Authorize” to access the third-party app using your TikTok account.
Authorize access (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Ready! After this procedure, your account will be created with TikTok information. To login at other times, just follow the instructions.
Source: TikTok
Did you like this article?
