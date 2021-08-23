arjun sara raksha bandhan : arjun tendulkar ne raksha bandhan par sara se baat ki

New Delhi

Sunday was the day of Rakshabandhan. On this occasion, Mumbai Indians have shared a video of cricketer Arjun Tendulkar in which he is talking to his sister Sara on mobile.

Arjun, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of 20 lakhs.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians shared a video on their Instagram handle in which Arjun and some other cricketers were seen talking with their sisters.

During the conversation, Sara reminded that Arjun did not give the gift of Rakshabandhan even last year. After this some laughing sounds started to be heard in the background. Arjun laughed and replied, ‘Okay, so this time I will give you two gifts.’

Apart from Arjun, Anmolpreet Singh, bowler Yudhveer Singh and wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare also spoke to their sisters.

The Mumbai Indians team recently completed their quarantine in the UAE and will start their practice for the next season from Friday.

Talking about the IPL, last year’s champions Mumbai have won four out of seven matches and lost three in the first phase of IPL 2021 held in India. The team is currently in fourth place. However, the Mumbai team has always been considered a slow-starter. She picks up pace with the tournament. The second leg of the IPL will be played in the UAE and Mumbai won the 2020 season there.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will start from September 19. The first match will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The team led by Rohit Sharma has won five IPL titles. They are the most successful team in IPL.