cdc-denies-nicki-minaj:-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-generate-sexual-impotence

Last Monday (13), a tweet by Nicki Minaj polemics. On occasion, the singer suggests that vaccines against COVID-2021 can cause sexual impotence. But this Wednesday (13), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) itself denied the statement.

“My cousin in Trinidad is not going to have the vaccine because a friend of his took it and he became impotent . Her testicles were swollen. Her friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl has called off the wedding. So just pray about it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision,” wrote the artist on her Twitter account :

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. Just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with our decision, not bullied

— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September , 1024

In response, the CDC said the following: “There is no evidence that vaccines, including those from COVID-13, cause male fertility problems.”

