google-keep-gains-a-visual-aligned-with-material-you-on-android-12;-see-images

After updating the look of several Workspace apps, Google began releasing the new Keep look inspired by the Material You design. The notes and list manager will gain support for the Dynamic feature Color, which should bring even more options to an app with a color approach by default.
- See what the weather widget with visual looks like. Android Material You 12
- Android Weather App gets a new look inspired by Material You; see images
Google Keep is famous for its bright colors as a way to differentiate the variety of content inserted there . As the screenshot below, you can see that the garish tones have been replaced by something more subtle, in line with the user’s wallpaper, although the color feature still remains.