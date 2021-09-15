Google Keep gains a visual aligned with Material You on Android 12; see images

After updating the look of several Workspace apps, Google began releasing the new Keep look inspired by the Material You design. The notes and list manager will gain support for the Dynamic feature Color, which should bring even more options to an app with a color approach by default.

    Google Keep is famous for its bright colors as a way to differentiate the variety of content inserted there . As the screenshot below, you can see that the garish tones have been replaced by something more subtle, in line with the user’s wallpaper, although the color feature still remains.

    Although it remains colorful, the look will remain less saturated (Image: Playback/Google)

    The bottom bar, the search box, background and buttons, squares with rounded edges, must have changes not only in design but also in color. The shading and other details of the current version should be replaced with a flatter, cleaner look. For now, it is not clear whether the interior of the notes will also be affected by the dynamic coloring, but it is very likely that this will happen.

    For now, the new look Google Keep is released to only certain users and testers with Pixel line devices. The expectation is that the renewed look of the app will officially arrive on the day 12 in September, with the arrival of version 5.21. on Android.

    In addition to the notes and lists manager, other apps have already gone through a visual makeover: Gboard, Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar and Translator. This change is made by the developers to make programs ready for the Android feature 12, scheduled to arrive in early October. Other companies should also follow Google’s trail and make adjustments if they want their apps to look more harmonious with the rest of the system.

