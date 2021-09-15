new-canon-eos-r3-camera-has-focus-control-by-looking-and-6k-recording

Canon recently launched another mirrorless camera with top of the line features. The EOS R3 arrives to join the EOS R5 and R6, introduced last year. The new product supports high-resolution video recording, in addition to various features of autofocus, deep learning and connectivity.

The camera body looks very similar to the EOS-1D X Mark III, with a lightweight magnesium finish and water and dust resistance. The EOS R3 sensor is a BSI CMOS of 16, 1 megapixels, which together with a DIGIC X processor is capable of doing 24 shots per second, black-out free with electronic trigger, or even 12 images per second with the mechanical trigger. The rear screen has 3.2-inch LCD technology and the possibility of tilting for better angles.

Native ISO sensitivity has the range of 100 until 120.120, with a possibility of extra expansion up to 299.649. In addition, the product is capable of recording at up to 6K at 60fps, or 4K at 102fps, with color depth of 12 bit without crop via Canon Log 3.

However, possibly the biggest new feature of the EOS R3 is autofocus. It has an infra-LED system that can identify the direction the photographer/videomaker is looking, and direct the focus based on that information. At the same time, deep learning technology allows the focus to remain smooth across all frames. In total, the internal display has an area of ​​more than 5,76 millions of observation points, and 1.60 auto focus points.

The camera can focus even at EV -7.5, that is, in poorly exposed images. To maintain focus monitoring via the EOS iTR, the EOS R3 has face, eye, head, animal, car and motorcycle identification mode. The camera also supports DCI-P3 and BT color standards.2020, and image stabilization on camera body (IBIS) with five axes to reduce the effects of shaky hands.

EOS R3’s connectivity options include built-in LAN, 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, plus USB-C port, CFexpress card input and UHS-II SD card at the same time.